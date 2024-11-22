Russia-Hired Arsonist Detained In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcers in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, apprehended a 24-year-old man, charging him with arson targeting a military vehicle.

That's according to the press service of the Main Directorate of the National in Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of November 20, the Chuhuiv District Police Division received a report that a military vehicle was on fire on one of the city streets. The fire was put out, and during crime scene investigation, police found evidence indicating that the vehicle was set on fire deliberately. In less than a day, investigators identified the arsonist and detained him,” the post says.

Juvenileists detained in Chernihiv region

The suspect is a 24-year-old man who had been released from prison early the year, where he was serving a sentence for property-related crimes.

“The suspect had been actively looking for 'easy money' in Telegram channels. On one of these channels, he was offered $1,200 as a reward for cooperation. Using a flammable mixture, the man set fire to the car driven by a Ukrainian military serviceman. The vehicle was parked in the backyard of am apartment blocks. The perpetrator never received the promised pay,” law enforcers said.

Investigators pressed charges over the intentional destruction of or damage to property.

SBU nabs Mykolaiv man spying for Russia

The culprit is being held in remand.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Kharkiv police said 37 arson cases have been launched since year-start where military vehicles were targeted in the attacks.