Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honored For Leadership In Healthcare At UAE Event

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the visionary founder of Noida City, President of Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University, was recently celebrated in Dubai for his significant contributions to the healthcare industry. At the UAE Healthcare Leaders Summit and Awards, an event dedicated to recognizing excellence in healthcare, Dr. Marwah was acknowledged for his role as the head of the jury. The summit and awards, conceptualized by Transformance, spotlighted leaders who have pioneered advancements in healthcare, with Dr. Marwah's guidance integral to the selection of award recipients.



Dr. Marwah's commitment to healthcare has been multifaceted, spanning his work at Prithvi Yoga Centre, World Peace Development and Research Foundation, the AAFT School of Health and Wellness, where he serves as president, and his advocacy for global health initiatives. Recognized for his active involvement in initiatives such as the Clean India campaign, Fit India, World Yoga Day, Bill for Doctor's Safety, Dr. Marwah's efforts underscore his dedication to promoting health and wellness on a large scale.



In a ceremonial gesture, the award was personally presented to Dr. Marwah in his office by Dr. Karthik Ramesh, who highlighted Dr. Marwah's impact on the healthcare community and his ongoing support for those who make a difference in this vital field. Dr. Marwah expressed his gratitude, stating,“I am deeply thankful to the UAE Healthcare Leaders Summit for entrusting me with this noble responsibility of selecting distinguished doctors for these prestigious awards. I congratulate all the awardees for their remarkable contributions to healthcare and their dedication to making a positive impact in people's lives.”



The UAE Healthcare Leaders Summit and Awards celebrated the future of healthcare with leaders and professionals from around the world, showcasing innovations and recognizing those who push the industry forward. Dr. Marwah's involvement further underscores his commitment to creating a healthier world, bringing a unique blend of leadership and vision to the healthcare space.



This honor reaffirms Dr. Marwah's role as a multifaceted leader whose influence extends across media, education, and now healthcare. His continued advocacy for wellness and commitment to health-related initiatives sets a positive example for others, demonstrating how media and leadership can play a critical role in societal well-being.



