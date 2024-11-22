Rakuten Sixthsense Powers Growth With Advanced Observability Solutions, Sets Sights On Global Expansion

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 21 November 2024 - Rakuten SixthSense, a leading innovator in observability solutions, today announced the launch of two pivotal solutions: Data Observability and API Security Observability. These solutions strengthen Rakuten SixthSense\'s portfolio, positioning the company to meet the surging global demand for advanced observability solutions, driven by digital transformation across industries. By expanding its suite, Rakuten SixthSense is set to deepen its reach, focusing on sectors such as finance, healthcare, retail, and government, as well as broadening its footprint in the small and medium-sized business (SMB) segment.



As businesses rapidly adopt cloud-native architectures and API-driven ecosystems, the need for robust data observability and security has become paramount. Rakuten SixthSense\'s new solutions offer comprehensive capabilities to monitor, secure, and manage data in real-time, addressing the critical demand for data integrity and cybersecurity. According to recent industry research, the observability tools and platforms market is expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2023 to USD 4.1 billion by 2028, reflecting an annual growth rate of 11.7%. This growth is largely driven by sectors like finance and healthcare, where compliance and data reliability are crucial. Rakuten SixthSense\'s solutions meet this need, enabling businesses to operate confidently in increasingly complex digital environments.



Akihito Kurozumi, Group Senior Managing Executive Officer, CIO & CTO, Rakuten Group commented, \"The launch of Rakuten SixthSense API Security Observability and Data Observability represents a significant milestone in our mission to bring comprehensive, robust solutions to the digital landscape. This suite of observability tools showcases our commitment to innovation, security, and trust. By empowering customers with both advanced data insights and proactive API protection, we\'re ensuring they can safeguard their operations with confidence and precision. Security today is about more than just technology – it\'s about trust. We are proud to stand by our customers in protecting what matters most.\"



The Data Observability solution provides organizations with real-time monitoring and end-to-end visibility across data pipelines. Designed for data-driven decision-makers, it identifies anomalies early, ensuring data quality and operational efficiency, and integrates seamlessly with various data sources.



Meanwhile, the API Security Observability solution delivers deep traffic analysis and preemptive threat detection, addressing the rising vulnerability of APIs to malicious attacks. With APIs serving as a foundation for digital transformation, this solution empowers companies to scale securely, safeguarding customer data and application performance.



Sunil Gopinath, CEO of Rakuten India, \"Data and API security are at the heart of sustainable digital transformation. Our new solutions not only enhance observability but also allow businesses to build trust with their customers. By providing advanced monitoring capabilities, we empower organizations to focus on growth rather than security concerns. This launch is a significant step in our journey to make Rakuten SixthSense a global leader in observability solutions, bringing secure digital growth within reach for companies of all sizes.\"



Rakuten SixthSense has already established itself as a trusted partner across industries, with prominent clients such as national government agencies, leading airlines, financial institutions, global retail chains, and other renowned technology giants. Building on this momentum, Rakuten SixthSense plans to expand its presence into the Middle East and European markets – two regions experiencing rapid digital adoption.



The growth potential also extends to SMBs-a segment often underrepresented in the observability space due to resource limitations. Rakuten SixthSense\'s scalable, accessible solutions cater to these businesses, enabling them to adopt robust observability without prohibitive costs, facilitating a more inclusive approach to digital transformation.



About Rakuten SixthSense



Launched in 2021, Rakuten SixthSense is one of the B2B technology products arms of the Rakuten Group, a global technology leader in services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society.



Rakuten SixthSense is a next-generation business observability and data security solutions provider helping enterprises and SMBs manage data, performance, and security. With a versatile suite of observability tools, Rakuten SixthSense delivers actionable insights that empower businesses to enhance operational resilience and achieve secure digital growth.



Rakuten SixthSense collaborates with clients across key sectors, including airlines, financial services, manufacturing, and more. With a strong market presence and continued investment in R&D, Rakuten SixthSense is dedicated to unlocking value for its clients through sustainable, scalable solutions that meet the demands of a digitally connected world. Rakuten SixthSense\'s leadership in observability has been recognized across the industry, with the platform recently ranked #1 in the Enterprise Asia Regional Grid® Report for Application Performance Monitoring (APM) | Summer 2024.

