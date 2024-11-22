CM Omar Reviews 'Ground Realities' In Poonch
Date
11/22/2024 12:07:53 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- In an outreach programme to study ground realities in the border region, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday visited Poonch along with his cabinet ministers and said the elected government has been making efforts to assess ground realities on the development front post elections.
Abdullah said discussions were held with officials and they have been instructed to address any shortcomings related to development work.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Today, our intention for coming to Poonch was to take cognisance of the ground realities after the elections. This is the first district in the Jammu (region) where we met officials, MLAs and the DDC chairperson.
ADVERTISEMENT
“We took a review of grassroots-level development and problems and listened to both officers and local representatives,” Abdullah told reporters.
During his visit to Poonch, he chaired a meeting at Dak Bungalow with top officials from all departments to review the status of development works in the border district.
Read Also
Agriculture Key To J&K's Economic Growth: CM
Omar Calls For Creation Of New Assets At Strategic Locations Within And Outside J&K To Meet Future Needs
He said,“Some issues were made answerable by the officers. We also met delegations of the people, as it is our duty to reach out to the public since we are elected by them. We met 24 delegations.”
Abdullah was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, members of his council of ministers and senior officials as part of an outreach programme aimed at bringing the government to the doorsteps of people in rural districts.
“We have issued instructions on the ground regarding the issues projected by the public at the grassroots level,” he said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN22112024000215011059ID1108913571
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.