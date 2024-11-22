Canada Rejects Media Report On Nijjar Killing: 'Not Aware Of Evidence' Linking Modi, Jaishankar To Criminal Activity

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Canadian has refuted claims made in a recent report suggesting a connection between India's Prime Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijja . The development comes amid heightened tensions between Canada and India over the controversial incident.

Canada Rejects Media Claims Linking Modi, Jaishankar

In response to the article published by The Globe and Mail, the Canadian government issued a statement clarifying that there was no evidence linking Indian officials, including PM Modi and Jaishankar, to Hardeep Nijjar's murder.

The Canadian media report had cited unnamed security sources claiming that Canadian authorities believed Modi knew about the killing, which took place in June 2023.

“On October 14th, because of a significant and ongoing threat to public safety, the RCMP and officials took the extraordinary step of making public accusations of serious criminal activity in Canada perpetrated by agents of the Government of India. The Government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada . Any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate,” the statement emphasised.

Background of the Report on Nijjar Killing

The controversy began after The Globe and Mail published an article on October 14, 2024, which suggested that Canadian security agencies had made serious allegations against Indian officials in connection with Nijjar's death.

The article implied that Canadian intelligence believed PM Modi had prior knowledge of the assassination , a claim that has sparked diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistani separatist, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia , in June 2023. His killing has led to a strained relationship between Canada and India, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging that Indian officials may have been involved. India, however, has categorically denied the accusations, rejecting them as baseless.