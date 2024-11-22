No Evidence Linking PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar To Criminal Activity In Canada

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The Canadian on Friday clarified formally the allegations linking Prime Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to criminal activities in Canada.

The statement emphasised that no evidence supports such claims and sought to dispel speculation surrounding the matter.

The clarification came from Nathalie G. Drouin, Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Canadian Prime Minister.

"On October 14, because of a significant and ongoing threat to public safety, the RCMP and officials took the extraordinary step of making public accusations of serious criminal activity in Canada perpetrated by agents of the Government of India. The Government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada. Any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate,” the statement read.

This statement comes after heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

Earlier in October, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of conducting covert operations on Canadian soil, which he claimed posed significant risks to public safety.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), according to Trudeau, had gathered credible evidence implicating Indian agents in activities ranging from surveillance and coercion to involvement in serious crimes. Trudeau called these actions a violation of Canada's sovereignty and demanded they cease immediately.

India, however, has consistently denied these allegations, describing the accusations as "absurd and baseless," dismissing them as part of a deliberate strategy by Canada to discredit India.

Recently, Ottawa's proceedings before the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security on October 29, 2024, drew sharp criticism from New Delhi. During the session, Canadian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, David Morrison reportedly made remarks implicating India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah in targeting pro-Khalistan activists in Canada.

India responded with a strong diplomatic protest. At a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated,“We had summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission yesterday. A diplomatic note was handed over in reference to the proceedings of the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security in Ottawa on October 29, 2024. It was conveyed in the note that the Government of India protests in the strongest terms to the absurd and baseless references made to the Union Home Minister of India before the Committee by Deputy Minister David Morrison.”