Nikola Recalls Dozens Of Its Trucks As Defective Display Raises Possibility Of Crashes

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA)

has

issued a recall

for 72 of its battery-electric trucks due to a significant safety concern related to the instrument panel. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA ), the display in these trucks may fail, leaving drivers unable to see important information such as speed and range. This defect increases the risk of accidents and has prompted Nikola to take action.

The affected trucks are from the 2022-2023 model years, and the electric truck has assured its customers that the issue will be resolved free of charge. Dealers will replace the faulty instrument panels to ensure the trucks are roadworthy again. While the defect poses a significant...

