Nikola Recalls Dozens Of Its Trucks As Defective Display Raises Possibility Of Crashes
Date
11/21/2024 11:07:48 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA)
has
issued a recall
for 72 of its battery-electric trucks due to a significant safety concern related to the instrument panel. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA ), the display in these trucks may fail, leaving drivers unable to see important information such as speed and range. This defect increases the risk of accidents and has prompted Nikola to take action.
The affected trucks are from the 2022-2023 model years, and the electric truck manufacturer has assured its customers that the issue will be resolved free of charge. Dealers will replace the faulty instrument panels to ensure the trucks are roadworthy again. While the defect poses a significant...
Read More>>
About BillionDollarClub
BillionDollarClub
(“BDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BillionDollarClub, text“Billion” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BillionDollarClub website applicable to all content provided by BDC, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
BillionDollarClub
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
BillionDollarClub
is powered by
IBN
MENAFN21112024000224011066ID1108913430
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.