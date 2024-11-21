Miningnewsbreaks Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Exploring Vast, Untapped Potential At Filion Gold Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) , an emerging player in the sector, is making significant strides at its extensive 261 km2 Filion Project, aiming to unlock new greenfield potential.“Encompassing an entire prospective greenstone belt and located conveniently along the Trans-Canada Highway, the Filion Project draws interesting parallels to the famed Hemlo gold deposit to the south, which was similarly situated before its landmark discovery and successive staking rush in the 1980s,” reads a recent article.

“We're thrilled to mobilize field crews to the Filion Gold Project, where the untapped exploration potential is vast, spanning an unexplored 42 km structural corridor known for hosting high-grade gold,” said Malcolm Dorsey, president and CEO of Torr Metals.“Our 2024 program will focus on testing unexamined conductors, historical gold occurrences, and advancing the significant anomalies from 2023. Combined with new LiDAR data revealing untested outcrops and undrilled high-priority targets, this large-scale effort sets the stage for major grassroots discoveries in this highly prospective but underexplored region.”

About Torr Metals Inc.

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the approximately 240-kilometer Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 kilometers north of the city of Merritt and 286 kilometers by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information about the company, please visit .

