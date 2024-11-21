Lebanon's Breaking Point: A Call For Humanitarian Action

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in FairPlanet .

During my five years on the front lines of humanitarian assistance in Lebanon, I have witnessed the country grapple with near-constant stress – hunger, poverty, economic downturn and have repeatedly brought the region to its knees. Lebanon is barely back on its feet before being knocked down again.

But previous crises pale compared to the scale of violence in the last few weeks. We are enduring the most intense and deadliest exchange of fire since the 2006 armed conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Lebanon's 558 casualties on 23 September alone represent half the total number of deaths experienced in the entire 2006 conflict.

Action Against Hunger and the other humanitarian organizations that remain in the country continue to provide on-the-ground support while struggling to keep up with the increasing level of need.

