Memphis, It's Time To Celebrate! Join Us At The All Black Dream Achievers Celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on! In just a few days, the city of Memphis will gather for the All Black Dream Achievers Celebration, a night to honor excellence, inspire dreams, and make a lasting impact. This highly anticipated event will take place on Sunday, November 24th, at the luxurious Marriott East 5795 Poplar and I-40.
What's the All Black Dream Achievers Celebration?
It's more than an event-it's a movement. The evening brings together Memphis's most inspiring leaders, achievers, and supporters for a night of glamour, live entertainment, and community-driven purpose. Proceeds will directly support education and resources for first-time homebuyers, veterans, and returning citizens, creating meaningful change in the lives of many.
Event Highlights:
Red Carpet Reception at 6 PM
Arrive in style and take your photo on our exclusive red carpet.
Live Performances at 7 PM
Enjoy captivating music from acclaimed performers, starring Memphis's own Tamikyo Inez
Gourmet Dining & Networking Opportunities
Connect with influential attendees and savor a night designed to uplift and inspire.
All Black Attire Required
Dress to impress for this one-of-a-kind celebration.
Why You Should Attend
Make a Difference: By attending, you're supporting critical programs that foster growth, opportunity, and transformation in Memphis communities.
Be Inspired: This is the night to celebrate achievements, honor resilience, and ignite dreams for a brighter future.
Unforgettable Memories: With stunning performances, powerful messages, and moments to treasure, this event will leave a lasting impression.
Tickets are still available!
Don't miss your chance to be part of this historic evening.
Visit to secure your seat today. (You may also purchase upon entry)
Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024
Location: Marriott at Poplar and I-40, Memphis, TN
Time:Red Carpet Reception at 6 PM | Live Performances at 7 PM
For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:
Tamikyo Inez Ansah
12 Disciples Entertainment
901-286-2201
This celebration is where dreams take center stage, and Memphis comes together for a night of unity and impact. Don't just hear about it-be part of the legacy.
See you on the red carpet, November 24th!
