China And Brazil: A Friendship Recognized, Not Made, Says President Of Brazil-China Friendship Association

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - News report from GDToday: "We have a poem in Brazil that says we don't make friends; we recognize them. It seems that we recognize China and its people as our friends. They were friends even before we met," said Henrique

Couto

Nóbrega, president of the Brazil-China Friendship Association, during an interview with GDToday

on

November

18

in

Rio

de

Janeiro,

Brazil.

Henrique emphasized the significance of people-to-people exchanges, sharing that after visiting China, many of his Brazilian friends were amazed by its development, history, and vitality - often contrasting sharply with their initial perceptions.

At

the

G20

Summit,

Brazil

launched

the

Global

Alliance

Against

Hunger

and

Poverty.

Henrique pointed out that China has lifted 800 million people out of extreme poverty, demonstrating that "with good policies, it is possible to overcome poverty and hunger."

He

also

highlighted

an

initiative

by

CPFL

Energia, a subsidiary of the State Grid Corporation of China, which has provided purified water to indigenous communities in Brazil's northeast,

addressing a critical need for clean drinking water.

"This

kind

of

relationship

is

what

we

call

a

'win-win

relationship,'"

Henrique

concluded.

SOURCE GDToday

