China And Brazil: A Friendship Recognized, Not Made, Says President Of Brazil-China Friendship Association
Date
11/21/2024 10:00:47 PM
(MENAFN
- PR Newswire)
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - News report from GDToday: "We have a poem in Brazil that says we don't make friends; we recognize them. It seems that we recognize China and its people as our friends. They were friends even before we met," said Henrique
Couto
Nóbrega, president of the Brazil-China Friendship Association, during an interview with GDToday
on
November
18
in
Rio
de
Janeiro,
Brazil.
Continue Reading
Henrique emphasized the significance of people-to-people exchanges, sharing that after visiting China, many of his Brazilian friends were amazed by its development, history, and vitality - often contrasting sharply with their initial perceptions.
At
the
G20
Summit,
Brazil
launched
the
Global
Alliance
Against
Hunger
and
Poverty.
Henrique pointed out that China has lifted 800 million people out of extreme poverty, demonstrating that "with good policies, it is possible to overcome poverty and hunger."
He
also
highlighted
an
initiative
by
CPFL
Energia, a subsidiary of the State Grid Corporation of China, which has provided purified water to indigenous communities in Brazil's northeast,
addressing a critical need for clean drinking water.
"This
kind
of
relationship
is
what
we
call
a
'win-win
relationship,'"
Henrique
concluded.
SOURCE GDToday
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN21112024003732001241ID1108913363
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.