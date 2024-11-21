HOURCAR, Xcel Energy Launch Electric Shared Mobility Hub In Downtown Minneapolis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOURCAR, MN Public Utilities Commission, Xcel Cut Opening Ribbon

MN Public Utilities Commission Chair Sieben Speaking at Mill City Quarter Launch

Xcel Energy RVP Marshall Speaks at HOURCAR Mill City Quarter Electric Hub Opening

HOURCAR's Multifamily Project provides two electric shared HOURCAR vehicles, providing the community with access to affordable and clean transportation.

- Chair Katie Sieben of the Minnesota Public Utilities CommissionMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HOURCAR today announced the launch of its newest electric carshare hub at Mill City Quarter Apartments, in downtown Minneapolis, a site with 100% of units reserved for low-income residents. As part of HOURCAR's Multifamily Electric Vehicle Pilot Project (the“Multifamily Project”), two electric, hub-based HOURCAR vehicles are now available to provide residents and the surrounding community with access to clean, affordable transportation.“The Multifamily Project provides access to electric vehicles for populations of people who are typically the last to experience new beneficial technologies,” said Grace Prins, HOURCAR's Electric Carshare Hub Site Development Manager.“The Multifamily Project aims to provide 50 electric vehicles at 25 sites throughout the Twin Cities metro area, and we are delighted to expand this offering to Mill City Quarter.”The Multifamily Project is a partnership between HOURCAR and Xcel Energy. Funding for the installation of the charging infrastructure was approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission in September 2023. Additional support for the project was provided by the US Department of Energy, GM Corporate Giving, the McKnight Foundation, 3M, the Regional Solicitation of the Metropolitan Council, and the American Lung Association.“The Multifamily Project is successfully lowering barriers for our customers who want to try electric vehicles for the first time,” said Emmett Romine, Vice President, Customer Energy & Transportation Solutions at Xcel Energy.“We understand the value of providing more accessible clean transportation options as our customers increasingly consider electric vehicles and we're committed to finding innovative, equitable ways for all our customers to experience the future of transportation.”HOURCAR is changing how Minnesotans get around. Features and benefits of the Multifamily Project include:. Users can book trips as low as $6.90/hour or $63/day for trips as short as 30 minutes or as long as three days, booking as far as six months in advance.. The cost of vehicle charging, insurance, and maintenance is included.. Access vehicle via the smartphone app or Metro Transit GoTo Card.. Low-income community members can apply to join for $1 and get access to the Access PLUS plan, providing up to 200 miles/trip/day while reducing the damage fee to $0 in the event of an at-fault crashThis site marks the ninth Multifamily Project location. Upcoming locations include:. Greenrock Apartments, Elliot Park, Minneapolis. Franklin Housing, Seward, Minneapolis. Marcy Park, Dinkytown, Minneapolis. Como Student Cooperative, Como, Minneapolis. Dowe Tower, Hopkins. Wilder Square, Frogtown, Saint PaulThe Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, providing safe, reliable, and affordable energy for Minnesota, is thrilled to hear of the continued growth and expansion of electric vehicle adoption:"The Commission is excited to see this electric vehicle carsharing site become a reality. This type of project, sited where people live, helps advance sustainable infrastructure, ensuring safe, reliable, and equitable energy and transportation options for Minnesotans." stated Chair Katie Sieben of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.The Multifamily Project is currently accepting applications for its final phase in 2025. All multi-dwelling units are welcome to apply, with special encouragement sites that provide at least 66% of available units for low-income households, as they may be eligible to receive a Level 2 dual-port charger, installation, and two electric carshare vehicles at no/minimal cost during the contracted pilot period.The final round of applications is open at HOURCAR/Multifamily.About HOURCAR: HOURCAR is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving diverse communities in Minnesota. Since 2005, HOURCAR connects communities with clean, equitable, and sustainable multimodal transportation. HOURCAR is the largest nonprofit carshare operator in the US, offering hub-based and free-floating carshare services for Minnesotan communities.The Multifamily Project is a partnership between HOURCAR and Xcel Energy. The company has worked with Xcel Energy since 2011 on various pilot projects, partnering to bring clean transportation options to underserved communities through accessible charging infrastructure. Funding for installation of the charging infrastructure was approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission in September 2023. Additional support for the project was provided by the US Department of Energy, GM Corporate Giving, the McKnight Foundation, 3M, and Regional Solicitation of the Metropolitan Council.This project is based upon work supported by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) under the Office of Vehicle Technologies Award Number DE-EE0009226

James Vierling

HOURCAR

+1 651-307-3196

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.