US Dairy Exporters Publicized The Advances They Have Made In Producing Affordable And Sustainable Food

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BAKU, Azerbaijan, (IICA) – The US dairy came to the United Nations Climate Change (COP 29) to show its commitment to food security and the conservation of nature.

The pavilion of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on (IICA) and its partners, which for the third consecutive year is present at the most important global forum for the environment, was the venue where the President and CEO of the US Dairy Export Council (USDEC), Krysta Harden, showed the advances the sector has been making in recent years in the area of sustainability.

“We came to the COP, as we do every year, to ensure that the voice of dairy producers is represented at the table where decisions are made on climate change issues. Many things are discussed here that impact us and so we have to participate,” said Harden in a discussion at the home of sustainable agriculture of the Americas with Danielle Nierenberg, president of the Food Tank organization, before a select audience.

Harden is a true pioneer, an activist who advocates for women's leading role in food production. For that reason, in 2023 IICA recognized her as one of the“Leaders of Rurality” of the Americas.

Harden also received the“Soul of Rurality” award, part of an initiative of the specialized agency for agricultural and rural development designed to focus attention on men and women who leave their mark and make a difference in the rural areas of the Americas, which are of key importance to food and nutrition security and the planet's environmental sustainability.

“Everyone deserves to have affordable, sustainably produced food. We shouldn't have to choose between one thing or the other. It is possible to have sustainable food that is available for everyone,” Harden said.

Sustainability goals

Since 2020, USDEC has set very ambitious environmental sustainability goals in relation to greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption and land use.“We are proud of this, although we realize that sustainability is a journey and we still have a long way to go. We are investing so that farmers have the tools they need to be better and better for the planet,” explained Harden.

Harden's passion for agriculture began when she was a child. She grew up on a family peanut farm in the southern state of Georgia. Since then, she has had a long career in the private sector and in public service, which took her to the highest levels of decision-making and responsibility; for three years she was under-secretary at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“We realize that sustainability begins with soil health. We are strongly committed to that. What is good for people is good for the planet. Both things have to be present,” Harden said.

During her discussion with Danielle Nierenberg, she also referred to the importance of collaboration.

“We cannot find the solutions on our own. We need to have partners to make a difference, and to network with other farmers. I love talking to farmers; understanding their challenges, their passion and their commitment. No one does agriculture because it is the easiest job in the world. Farmers are passionate about agriculture and have a love for the land. Farmers are practical people and hard workers. We need to listen to them more, which is why it is crucial that they be represented in meetings like this, to have a place at the table where decisions are made,” she added.

Finally, Harden said she was proud of USDEC's partnership with IICA:“IICA is a strong, robust organization that plays a key role in cooperation and the dissemination of information, helping farmers stay in rural areas and live better.”

The post US dairy exporters publicized the advances they have made in producing affordable and sustainable food appeared first on Caribbean News Global .