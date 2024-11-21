Trailblazing Educator And Entrepreneur Delma And Larry Smith Releases Acclaimed Book The Traveling Peacock

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN ANTONIO , TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Delma and Larry Smith , a distinguished leader in education and entrepreneurship, has released her highly anticipated book, The Traveling Peacock . Available now on Kindle, this inspiring work chronicles her transformative journey through leadership, resilience, and groundbreaking achievements, offering valuable lessons to readers worldwide.About Delma Flores SmithDelma Flores Smith is a trailblazer whose career spans decades in education and business. She made history as the youngest individual in Texas to earn an HVAC license at just 18, later breaking barriers as the state's first female and youngest recipient of the Texas HVAC License. Her entrepreneurial ventures, including owning a daycare center, exemplify her dedication to innovation and community service.In education, Delma has held pivotal roles, including school principal, curriculum director, finance director, and school superintendent. As an adjunct professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), she has mentored countless future leaders, sharing her passion for growth and learning.About the BookThe Traveling Peacock captures the essence of Delma Flores Smith's extraordinary journey. Co-authored with Larry Smith, the book combines reflections on her career with inspiring anecdotes about perseverance and self-discovery. It is a must-read for anyone seeking motivation to break barriers, overcome obstacles, and embrace lifelong learning.Key Highlights of the Book.Educational Leadership: A deep dive into Delma's influential roles in shaping education systems..Entrepreneurship: Insights into her groundbreaking achievements, including her Texas HVAC License milestone..Personal Growth: Lessons on resilience, leadership, and the pursuit of excellence across diverse fields.Book Details.Title: The Traveling Peacock.Authors: Delma and Larry Smith.Format: Kindle eBook.Availability: Purchase on Amazon.Website:About the AuthorDelma Flores Smith exemplifies excellence in education, entrepreneurship, and personal development. From breaking barriers in the HVAC industry to serving as a transformative leader in education, Delma's journey is a testament to hard work, innovation, and resilience. Through her writing, she inspires others to pursue their dreams and overcome challenges with determination and grace.

Delma And Larry Smith

Quill and Pages Writing House

