Bioadaptives, Inc. Announces 5 Unique Products Ready For Phased Entry Into The Nutritional Marketplace

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAdaptives Inc. (OTC: BDPT) ushered in a new direction by appointing James Keener as CEO on May 21, 2024. Previous management retired, and Keener began focusing on products that are in demand and can change people's lives.

Six months after Keener took over, the Company is ready for the staged rollouts of five products over the next six to nine months. This is only possible because of the work and funding invested into development over a year earlier outside of BioAdaptives®. Now, BioAdaptives® has become the vehicle for bringing these high-demand products to market.

The first is a weight management product called Zeranovia. To learn more, please visit: Zeranovia.com

“No product is in more demand today than an effective weight management product,” said Keener, adding the Company's mission is to stay at the forefront of innovation.

Every day, commercials claim a specific supplement or food can work just as well as Ozempic®, Mounjaro®, or the generic GLP-1 and GIP. If this were true, pharmaceutical drug companies would go broke. A supplement can rarely work as well as a prescription medicine. However, BioAdaptives' test results so far show that its product does work as well as prescription medication, with fewer side effects.

The Company has applied to an Institutional Review Board (IRB) for approval for a human clinical trial to prove what its earlier results have shown. It is rare for a nutraceutical company to undergo IRB approval and perform a human clinical trial. BioAdaptives believes IRB approval would provide the credibility to compete with the major players moving forward. The Company is cautiously optimistic that this will result in medically supervised proof.

To sign up for the trial, visit: .

Ozempic® is a trademark of Novo Nordisk, and Mounjaro® is a trademark of Eli Lilly.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT) is a leader in the nutritional products industry, committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance quality of life, anti-aging, cell repair, and well-being. With a deep focus on research, customer insights, and sustainable practices, BioAdaptives, Inc. is redefining what customers can expect from nutritional products. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements :

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those related to the anticipated performance and success of the new product line. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more information on potential risks.

This launch is expected to establish BioAdaptives, Inc. as an industry innovator dedicated to bringing scientifically advanced, market-aligned solutions to customers worldwide.

Contact:

Emily Harrison

Investor Relations

BioAdaptives, Inc.

(702) 659-8829

...

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...