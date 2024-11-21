UAE, U.S. Discussed Developments In Mideast

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ABU DHABI, Nov 22 (NNN-WAM) – Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s deputy prime and minister of foreign affairs, held discussions with U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, yesterday, focusing on the evolving situation in the Middle East.

In a phone call, the two diplomats discussed international efforts to secure a sustainable ceasefire that ensures the protection of civilians in Gaza.

The talks also addressed the enhancement of humanitarian responses to civilians' needs in Gaza, as well as, regional concerns, including developments in Lebanon and the humanitarian implications of the situation in Sudan.

The UAE has led political and humanitarian initiatives to support Palestinians, and spearheaded an Arab effort at the United Nations, to address the humanitarian fallout from military escalations in Lebanon.– NNN-WAM

