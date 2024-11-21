Tunisia Hosts 2Nd Meeting Of Heads Of Arab Anti-Drug Agencies

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The second joint meeting of representatives of the anti-drug agencies and ministries of the Arab countries, including Kuwait, was held at the Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers' Council in Tunis on Thursday.

The meeting, organized in coordination with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Regional Office for the Middle East and North Africa, aims to strengthen cooperation in combating drug abuse.

Participants at the highlighted the importance of creating robust early warning systems and quick responses to address harmful substances.

These systems would collect global data on drug analysis and toxicology, aiding in preventing misuse.

Attendees highlighted the critical need for balanced drug monitoring in the Arab region to enhance health outcomes and to identify emerging synthetic drug threats at an early stage.

They underscored the significant role of forensic laboratories in this process and stressed the importance of coordinated data collection and analysis to gain a comprehensive understanding of drug trends.

Setting common standards and methods is essential for improving the accuracy of data and making it easier to compare information between Arab countries and others around the world.

There is also a need to include young people in Arab countries in programs that prevent drug abuse.

This involvement will help create lasting solutions and encourage young people to participate actively in these programs and strategies.

The participants recognized the critical importance of international networks in fostering regional collaboration regarding synthetic drug matters.

Notable initiatives, such as the US-led Global Alliance on Synthetic Drug Threats, the International Drug Legislation Network, and the United Justice Against Synthetic Drug Trafficking, were mentioned as pivotal in enhancing joint efforts among nations to address the complexities associated with synthetic drugs.

Kuwait's delegation comprised several vital officials, highlighting the country's commitment to addressing drug administration and control issues.

Notable members included Brigadier General Muhammad Mustafa Qabazard, the Director General of the Drug Administration, and Brigadier General Muhammad Al-Rabi, who heads the Arab Cooperation Department.

Additionally, Colonel Hisham Al-Ibrahim served as the Director of Local Control, while Ahmed Manawer Al-Saeed held the position of Assistant Undersecretary for Drug and Food Control.

The delegation also featured Dr. Hussein Al-Shatti, Director of the Kuwait Center for Addiction Treatment, and Ali Abdul Hussein Jaragh, who was responsible for overseeing the Narcotics Licensing Department. (end)

