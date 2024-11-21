PM Modi Likely To Kick Off Internship Scheme On 2 December

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: Prime Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the ambitious PM internship scheme to skill 10 million youth in five years on 2 December in the capital, connecting a large workforce with the largest of Indian businesses, two persons familiar with the development said.

The scheme is expected to be kicked off formally from the flagship centre in the capital, Bharat Mandapam. Modi is expected to hand out some of the initial placements at the event, said one of the two persons quoted above.

Leading businesses have so far listed over 125,000 internship opportunities in the dedicated portal for the scheme set up by the ministry of corporate affairs. The largest number of offers are in energy, automotive, travel and hospitality, manufacturing, and banking and financial services, as per data available from the portal.

When launching new schemes, Modi usually interacts with some of the beneficiaries and takes their feedback on the scheme. Modi also usually takes the opportunity to give his vision on the issue the scheme seeks to address.



Emphasis on employment, skilling

In the first budget after returning to office for a third term, the NDA government in July emphasised employment, skilling and inclusive human resource development among its priorities. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised sustained efforts in the priority areas to achieve a developed economy status.



Skilling and job creation have become a focal point as extensive technology adoption and digitization crimp the ability of businesses to make large scale recruitments.

Experts said the PM Internship scheme and the others offered by different ministries show the policy intent to address this issue.



“The government is intent on improving the employability of our youth by focusing on skilling initiatives. Today, the problem the industry faces is in getting people with enough skills, because of which they have to train recruits via various skilling interventions,” said Ramesh Alluri Reddy, CEO at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, a service provider.



“Apprenticeship is a key intervention which, with its combination of theoretical and on the job training components, helps the industry to get the right manpower on board quickly and

deliver productivity. In addition, such learning solutions also helps in lowering the attrition levels in companies and leads to a more engaged workforce,” said Reddy.

Paired on tech platform

He said the government has done the groundwork for the scheme and candidates and internship roles will automatically be paired on a tech platform. In addition to the PM Internship scheme, the government is also running two other schemes to skill the youth and make them more employable, Reddy said.

In the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, run by the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, which seeks to develop skilled workforce, the government gives partial stipend support up to ₹1,500 a month for an apprentice during the training period through direct benefit transfer. In this, the 21-24 age restriction as in the case of the PM Internship scheme, is not there.

The other scheme, National Apprenticeship Trainee Scheme, run by the ministry of education, offers graduate, diploma students and vocational certificate holders on the job training opportunities for typically one year, and going up to 36 months. In this scheme, the government reimburses each

candidate up to Rs. 4,500 a month through direct benefit transfer for the first year or for the duration of the program, whichever is shorter, explained Reddy.

Queries emailed to the ministry of corporate affairs and to the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.