Exciting New Novel CRIMSON ROSE Is Coming Soon

A Stormy Historical Romance Against a Wild West Backdrop

TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A dangerous storm is brewing in the heart of the Texas Panhandle, and it's not just the weather.

Author Carolyn S. Tanner is releasing her next thrilling new book, CRIMSON ROSE, in one week. Are you ready to dive into a world of history's past wild Texas Panhandle filled with danger, mystery, and steamy, hot romance?

CRIMSON ROSE is more than just a name --she is a fierce young woman living in a chaotic time. After the buffalo are slaughtered and the Red-River Wars are fought, big ranchers take control of the open lands, but not everyone plays fair. What happens when lawmen are as lawless as the criminals they pursue?

Crimson's unusual meeting with the half-breed Landon Wade, changes everything. His black hair, coppery skin, and stunning blue eyes infatuate her like no other man.

With the stigma attached to his mixed bloods of Kiowa and white, do they have a chance of being together?

And will their attraction survive the storms of life?

Will it grow stronger or get lost in the chaos around them?

The Texas Panhandle's stark and wild deceptive beauty is fraught with peril. With the Indians constantly leaving the reservations, cattle mutilations, and rustling on the uprise, along with rumors swirling around on who is behind these crimes, danger lurks throughout the vast plains.

Can Crimson protect her family?

Does she have the courage to follow her heart? With the difficult choice of whom to marry, she must think carefully.

Will her decision keep her family safe or lead them further into turmoil?

Just when things seem to settle, tragedy strikes. An unexpected murder shakes the community. Now, it falls on Crimson to solve the mystery in the wildest, most dangerous town in the West's history, Tascosa, Texas, a town with more murders per capita than Tombstone, Arizona.

Can she uncover the truth and clear her family's name?

Will she find the real killer before it's too late?

CRIMSON ROSE is not just another story; it is a powerful tale of love, loss, and strength in the face of adversity. You don't want to miss it!

Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches. CRIMSON ROSE will be available soon, and it promises to be an unforgettable read.

For more information, please contact Carolyn S. Tanner

About the Author:

Carolyn S. Tanner is the author of MENACING ANGELS: THAT NIGHT series, which includes INNOCENT ANGELS and AVENGING ANGELS. Coming soon, TROUBLE WITH ANGELS. Her books contain strong women who survive and grow up in the lawless West. In vivid detail, lose yourself in her page-turning episodes that keep you glued to your seat as you discover how they survive against all odds in a man's oriented world.

