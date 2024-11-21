The Journey Of Becoming: CIU's Commencement Ceremony For The Class Of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- California Intercontinental University celebrated the achievements of its Class of 2024 with a memorable Commencement Ceremony held at the iconic Richard Nixon Library. With 355 guests in attendance, the university proudly recognized the accomplishments of 92 graduates, including the distinguished Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) students, who exemplify the resilience, innovation, and dedication that define CIU's mission.A Message of Adversity and PerseveranceThe ceremony featured an inspiring keynote address by Redmond Ramos, a veteran, motivational speaker, and advocate for overcoming challenges. Drawing from his journey of perseverance, Ramos encouraged graduates to embrace adversity as an opportunity for growth and to continue striving toward greatness in their personal and professional lives.Spotlight on the Doctorate of Business Administration GraduatesThis year's DBA graduates were celebrated as leaders and innovators in their fields. Representing the pinnacle of academic achievement at CIU, these students have completed rigorous programs designed to empower them to drive transformation in their industries.The student address was delivered by Dr. Denise Moore, an outstanding DBA in Healthcare Management and Leadership program graduate whose journey exemplifies the commitment to excellence and leadership that the program instills. Dr. Moore reflected on her cohort's collective challenges and triumphs in her speech, inspiring her peers to lead with purpose and integrity.“Today, at 60 years old, I stand here, filled with immense pride-not just for myself, but for every single one of you. Because this journey wasn't just mine; it was ours. Together, we've sacrificed sleep and time with loved ones, missed celebrations, and pushed through when others couldn't understand why we had to be selfish with our time. But we did it. And that makes this moment all the more extraordinary.”A Venue of Legacy and LeadershipThe Richard Nixon Library provided a fitting backdrop for the event, symbolizing leadership, resilience, and a vision for the future-qualities shared by the graduates and the university alike.Looking ForwardCalifornia Intercontinental University extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Class of 2024, who are poised to make meaningful contributions to their industries and communities. As they progress, CIU remains committed to supporting its graduates in pursuing lifelong learning and professional growth.For more information about California Intercontinental University and its programs, visit .

