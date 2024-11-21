Darrell Kelley's Soul Delicious: Where Flavor Meets Passion
Date
11/21/2024 6:15:43 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Darrell Kelley, renowned musician, and entrepreneur, proudly announces the launch of his highly-anticipated restaurant, Soul Delicious.
FruitLand Park, Florida, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darrell Kelley, renowned musician, and entrepreneur, proudly announces the launch of his highly-anticipated restaurant, Soul Delicious.
A Taste of Southern Hospitality
Located at 3034 US Highway 27/441 FruitLand Park FL, 34731, Soul Delicious brings the rich flavors of the South to the heart of [City]. This vibrant eatery promises an unforgettable dining experience, blending mouth-watering cuisine with exceptional service.
Menu Highlights
Classic Fried Chicken Slow-Cooked Ribs Creamy Mac 'n Cheese Savory Collard Greens Decadent Sweet Potato Pie
Community Focus
Darrell Kelley's Soul Delicious is more than a restaurant – it's a hub for community connection. The space hosts live music events, poetry nights, and cultural gatherings, fostering a welcoming atmosphere for all.
Contact Information
Address: 3034 US Highway 27/441 FruitLand Park FL, 34731
Phone: 352-901-6877
Hours: 11 AM - 11 PM
Reservations: 352-901-6877
Email: ...
Website: Darrell Kelley's Soul Delicious
About Darrell Kelley
Darrell Kelley is a talented musician, entrepreneur, and community leader dedicated to sharing the richness of soul music and Southern cuisine with the world.
Media Inquiries
For interviews, press kits, or high-resolution images, please contact:
Darrell Kelley
678-882-5757
...
Attachments
Soul delicious eatery
Comfort Classics
MENAFN21112024004107003653ID1108913029
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.