Inspirato Partners With BLADE Urban Air Mobility To Enhance Member Travel Experiences

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the premier members-only luxury vacation club, announced a strategic partnership with BLADE Urban Air Mobility (“BLADE”), a pioneering leader in short-distance aviation. This collaboration provides Inspirato members with access to BLADE's helicopter services, bringing them closer to Inspirato's luxury destinations with unmatched convenience and style.

"Inspirato offers its members access to the most exciting properties in New York City. And BLADE delivers the most inspiring way to arrive here. With a shared spirit of hospitality, we're thrilled to announce our partnership." Christiana Weller, VP of Marketing

The exclusive partnership redefines the travel experience for members visiting New York City, by providing a seamless, luxurious transfer from the airport directly into the city-bypassing traffic to ensure they can reach their destination quickly and comfortably. This partnership exemplifies Inspirato's dedication to curating exceptional, time-saving experiences for discerning travelers.

“As Inspirato continues to expand its portfolio of luxury travel experiences, we are delighted to partner with BLADE to simplify our members' journeys from arrival to departure,” said David Kallery, President at Inspirato.“Our members expect exceptional service and convenience, and with BLADE, we can offer them an elevated travel experience to some of the world's most sought-after destinations.”

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a members-only luxury vacation club that offers access to a curated portfolio of vacation homes, five-star hotels, and custom travel experiences. Inspirato's innovative model is designed to provide members with unparalleled service, certainty, and value in each vacation experience. For more information, visit and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Blade Urban Air Mobility

Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) is a technology-powered air mobility company committed to reducing travel friction by providing aviation alternatives that allow travelers to reach their destinations faster. Founded in 2014, Blade offers a range of services including urban air mobility, organ transportation, and scheduled flights via helicopters, seaplanes, and jets. Blade aims to make air travel more accessible and convenient with a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and efficiency.

