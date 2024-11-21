SOUTHWEST AIRLINES DECLARES 183Rd QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Co. (NYSE: LUV ) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.18 per share to of record at the close of business on December 26, 2024, on all shares then issued and outstanding. The quarterly dividend will be paid on January 16, 2025.

