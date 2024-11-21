Porsche Taycan Wins Road & Track’S Performance EV Of The Year Award For The Second Time

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Taycan Turbo GT claims the top spot in the over $100,000 category

Atlanta, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT has been named Road & Track's Performance EV of the Year in the category over $100,000. This marks the second consecutive win for a Taycan in this highly competitive event, with the Turbo S variant claiming top honors in this category last year.

Daniel Pund, editor-in-chief at Road & Track, stated:“The Taycan Turbo GT was truly impressive and has taken a significant step on from its Taycan Turbo S brother, which won the award last year. What really caught our attention is that this is a practical sedan that could be used every day, but also happens to be the company's most powerful road car ever.”

“We never take wins for granted, and we're grateful to receive this award – in what is a really competitive category – from the experts at Road & Track” said Timo Resch , President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America.“This independent assessment means a lot to us and is testament to the great work and care that went into developing this exciting new variant of the Taycan.”

To be eligible for the Performance EV of the Year test, each vehicle had to be substantially evolved compared with what was on sale in 2023, but not necessarily all-new. Each had to be available in the U.S. by the end of 2024, and explicitly positioned with driving enjoyment as a fundamental goal. The only criterion for judging is driver engagement. Testing by the editorial staff took place over the course of four days on roads in New York state's Delaware River Valley and at the New York Safety Track in Harpersfield, NY. During the track portion of testing, the Taycan Turbo GT lapped the track approximately two seconds faster than its nearest competitor.

Originally launched in 2019, the Porsche Taycan underwent a comprehensive enhancement for the 2025 model year resulting in improved performance, greater range, quicker charging and increased standard equipment.

The Taycan Turbo GT is a new model that sits at the top of the model range . Developing up to 1,019 horsepower, it represents Porsche's quickest and most powerful production car to date, reaching 60 mph in as little as 2.1 seconds when equipped with the Weissach Package.

