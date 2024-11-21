The board of directors of Doré Copper (the " Doré Copper Board ") and the special committee of independent directors established by the Doré Copper Board (the " Special Committee ") have unanimously determined that the Arrangement is in the best interests of Doré Copper and that the Arrangement is fair to the Doré Copper Shareholders. The Special Committee and the Doré Copper Board reviewed and considered a significant amount of information and considered a number of factors relating to the Arrangement, with the benefit of advice from Doré Copper's management, and the financial and legal advisors of the Special Committee and the Doré Copper Board. The Special Committee unanimously recommended that the Doré Copper Board recommend to Doré Copper Shareholders that they vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution. The Doré Copper Board unanimously recommends that Doré Copper Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution. See pages 33 to 36 of the Circular for a detailed description of the "Reasons for the Arrangement".

In accordance with the interim order granted by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on November 12, 2024, providing for the calling and holding of the Meeting and other procedural matters relating to the Arrangement, the Arrangement can only proceed if, among other conditions, it receives the approval of not less than two-thirds (662⁄3%) of the votes cast on the Arrangement Resolution by Doré Copper Shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting and not less than a majority (50% + 1) of the votes cast on the Arrangement Resolution by Doré Copper Shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting excluding the votes cast by certain interested or related parties or joint actors of Doré Copper in accordance with the minority approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

Under the Arrangement Agreement, the parties have agreed to effect the Arrangement, pursuant to which Cygnus will indirectly acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Doré Copper (" Doré Copper Shares "), and Doré Copper Shareholders will be entitled to receive, for each Doré Copper Share held immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement (the " Effective Time "), 1.8297 fully paid ordinary shares (the " Consideration ") in the capital of Cygnus (each one whole share, a " Cygnus Share ").

As a result of, and immediately following the completion of, the Arrangement, Doré Copper will be an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Cygnus and the former Doré Copper Shareholders will be entitled to receive the Consideration for each Doré Copper Share previously held by them immediately prior to the Effective Time (subject to rounding, as provided for in the Plan of Arrangement).

Cygnus has applied for its Cygnus Shares to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "). It is a condition of closing that Cygnus shall have received conditional listing approval from the TSXV to list the Cygnus Shares on the TSXV. Listing of the Cygnus Shares on the TSXV will be subject to Cygnus receiving approval from, and fulfilling all of the minimum listing requirements of, the TSXV.

Meeting and Circular

The Meeting of the Doré Copper Shareholders will be held at the offices of Bennett Jones LLP located at One First Canadian Place, 100 King Street West, Suite 3400, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A4 on December 16, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. (Toronto time). Doré Copper Shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2024 are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting. Doré Copper Shareholders are urged to vote before the proxy deadline of 12:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 12, 2024.

The Circular provides important information on the Arrangement and related matters, including the background of the Arrangement, the rationale for the recommendations made by the Special Committee and the Doré Copper Board, and voting procedures. Doré Copper Shareholders are urged to read the Circular and its appendices carefully and in their entirety. The Circular is being mailed to Doré Copper Shareholders in compliance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Circular is available under Doré Copper's profile on SEDAR+ at and on Doré Copper's website at .

Impact of Canada Post Labour Strike

Due to the ongoing Canada Post labour strike, it is possible that Doré Copper Shareholders may experience a delay in receiving the Circular and related materials in respect of the Meeting. Doré Copper Shareholders are encouraged to access the Circular and related materials electronically as noted above. Registered holders of Doré Copper Shares experiencing a delay in receiving the Circular and related materials may contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 1-800-564-6253 to obtain their individual control numbers in order to vote their Doré Copper Shares. Registered holders of Doré Copper Shares are encouraged to vote their Doré Copper Shares via the internet at or via telephone at 1-866-732-VOTE (8683). Registered holders of Doré Copper Shares are also encouraged to complete and return letters of transmittal by hand or by courier to ensure the appropriate documents are received in a timely manner. Beneficial holders of Doré Copper Shares experiencing a delay in receiving the Circular and related materials should contact their broker or other intermediary for assistance in obtaining their individual control numbers in order to vote their Doré Copper Shares. Beneficial holders of Doré Copper Shares are encouraged to vote their Doré Copper Shares via the internet at or via telephone at 1-800-474-7493 (English) or 1-800-474-7501 (French). It is recommended that any physical forms of proxy or voting instruction forms be delivered via courier to ensure that they are received in a timely manner.

Registered holders of Doré Copper Shares who wish to exercise their dissent rights in connection with the Arrangement are also cautioned to deliver their written objection to Doré Copper by mail using a method other than Canada Post or by facsimile transmission in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Circular to ensure that they are received in a timely manner.

Other Matters

Agreement with SOQUEM

Further to its news release dated July 3, 2024, on July 2, 2024, Doré Copper issued 1,190,476 Doré Copper Shares to SOQUEM at a deemed price of $0.105 per Doré Copper Share in connection with its acquisition of a 56.41% interest in a group of contiguous claims located immediately north and east of its flagship high-grade Corner Bay copper project in the Chibougamau mining camp.

About Doré Copper Mining Corp.

Doré Copper Mining Corp. aims to be the next copper producer in Québec with an initial production target of +50 million pounds of copper equivalent annually by implementing a hub-and-spoke operation model with multiple high-grade copper-gold assets feeding its centralized Copper Rand mill1. Doré Copper has delivered its PEA in May 2022 and is proceeding with a feasibility study. Doré Copper has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Doré/Chibougamau and Joe Mann mining camps that has historically produced 1.6 billion pounds of copper and 4.4 million ounces of gold.2 The land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometer radius of Doré Copper's Copper Rand Mill.

About Cygnus Metals

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5) is an emerging exploration company focused on advancing the Pontax Lithium Project (earning up to 70%), the Auclair Lithium Project and the Sakami Lithium Project in the world class James Bay lithium district in Québec, Canada. In addition, Cygnus has REE and base metal projects at Bencubbin and Snake Rock in Western Australia. The Cygnus Board of Directors and Technical Management team have a proven track record of substantial exploration success and creating wealth for shareholders and all stakeholders in recent years. Cygnus' tenements range from early-stage exploration areas through to advanced drill-ready targets.

For further information about Doré Copper, please contact: