(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global marine air conditioning (AC) systems market

size is estimated to grow by USD 3.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

2.59% during the forecast period. Growth in commercial shipping

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing marpol regulations. However,

high safety issues and piracy threats associated with digital air conditioning systems poses a challenge market players include Aquamare Marine Ltd., BRONSWERK GROUP Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Chongqing Acir Marine Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dometic Group AB, Eberca Holding BV, Flagship Marine Inc., FRIGOMAR Srl, GEA Group AG, Heinen and Hopman, Johnson Controls International Plc., Mabru Power Systems, MARINAIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC., Nissin Refrigeration and Engineering Ltd., Ocean Breeze, Pompanette LLC, The Koja Group, Veco S.p.A, and Webasto SE.







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global marine air conditioning (AC) systems market 2024-2028

Marine Air Conditioning (AC) Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.59% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3702.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Aquamare Marine Ltd., BRONSWERK GROUP Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Chongqing Acir Marine Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dometic Group AB, Eberca Holding BV, Flagship Marine Inc., FRIGOMAR Srl, GEA Group AG, Heinen and Hopman, Johnson Controls International Plc., Mabru Power Systems, MARINAIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC., Nissin Refrigeration and Engineering Ltd., Ocean Breeze, Pompanette LLC, The Koja Group, Veco S.p.A, and Webasto SE

Market Driver

The Marine Air Conditioning (AC) Systems market is witnessing significant trends in the maritime industry. Strategies for enhancing cabin comfort in ships include the use of both refrigerant air conditioners and evaporative air conditioners. Heat and humidity control are crucial for client satisfaction in passenger vessels like cruise ships, ocean liners, ferries, and yachts. The shipbuilding industry's urbanization and enhanced globalization drive the demand for energy-efficient AC systems. Refrigerant gases are essential for refrigeration systems, but overcapacity and energy efficiency concerns necessitate innovative processes. HVAC systems, including heating and cooling systems, are vital for maritime cargo and passenger vessels. Sea water can be used for cooling in some applications. The market caters to various clients, including the leisure industry, tourism, and maritime cargo. Shipyards are key players in the market, integrating AC systems into new builds and retrofits. Capacity expansion and temperature control are crucial for cargo vessels, while air quality and cabin comfort are essential for passenger vessels.



The international community is increasingly concerned about marine pollution, particularly from ships and other ocean-going vessels. The International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) is a significant international regulation addressing this issue. Marine vessels contribute to air pollution through the emission of nitrogen oxides (NOx), fine particulate matter (PM2.5), and sulfur oxides (SOx). These emissions not only violate National Ambient Air Quality Standards for PM2.5 but also pose risks to marine life and human health near ports and coastlines. To mitigate these environmental concerns, the marine air conditioning (AC) systems market is witnessing significant growth as these systems help reduce emissions from ships by improving energy efficiency and reducing the need for auxiliary power, thereby reducing overall emissions.







Market Challenges



The Marine Air Conditioning (AC) Systems market faces several challenges in the maritime industry. With increasing heat and humidity on cabin decks, there's a growing demand for efficient refrigerant air conditioners and evaporative air conditioners. However, the process of integrating these systems into ships can be complex, involving considerations for air quality, cabin comfort, and energy efficiency. The shipbuilding industry, including cruise ships, ocean liners, ferries, and yachts, is a significant client base for marine AC systems. Urbanization and enhanced globalization have led to an increase in maritime cargo and tourism, putting pressure on capacity and temperature control. Sea water and non-major ports can also pose challenges for marine AC systems, requiring innovative solutions for cooling and heating systems. Overcapacity and energy efficiency are key concerns, as the industry strives to meet growing demand while minimizing environmental impact.

HVAC systems, including refrigeration and heating, are essential for maintaining cabin comfort in various maritime applications, from cargo vessels to passenger vessels. Shipyards are continually exploring new technologies to meet these challenges and provide top-notch solutions for the maritime industry. In summary, the marine AC Systems market is a dynamic and evolving sector, requiring innovative strategies to address the unique challenges of the maritime industry, including temperature control, energy efficiency, and cabin comfort for various applications, from cargo vessels to yachting and maritime tourism. The maritime industry plays a crucial role in globalization by facilitating economic interlinking among countries. However, it faces a significant challenge in the form of piracy. In recent years, piracy and armed robbery incidents have increased in Europe, Southeast Asia, East Asia, South Asia, the Persian Gulf, Madagascar, the Canary Islands, North America, and the Caribbean Sea. Ineffective government policies and

socio-economic factors, including widespread drought and famine in Somalia, contribute to the allure of piracy for coastal populations in the region. This trend poses a serious threat to the safety and security of ships and their crews, as well as to the overall efficiency and profitability of the maritime industry.





Segment Overview

This marine air conditioning (ac) systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Chiller systems

1.2 Self contained systems 1.3 Split systems



2.1 Leisure ships 2.2 Commercial ships



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Chiller systems-

Marine air conditioning systems, including chiller systems, play a crucial role in providing cooling and climate control for the interior spaces of boats, ships, and other maritime vessels. Chiller systems, which are a common type of air conditioning system in marine environments, have become increasingly energy-efficient over time. This energy efficiency is a significant draw for vessel operators looking to reduce energy consumption and operating costs. With the expansion of marine tourism and leisure industries globally, the demand for advanced air conditioning systems, such as chiller systems, is on the rise. Passengers expect a comfortable and enjoyable experience on leisure ships, and owners are investing in these systems to meet these expectations. Technological advancements, energy efficiency concerns, and environmental regulations are also driving the demand for chiller systems in marine air conditioning. The market for these systems is expected to grow as the marine industry evolves and the need for comfortable and efficient onboard environments for passengers and crew members continues to increase.





Research Analysis

The Marine Air Conditioning (AC) Systems market caters to the cooling and temperature control needs of ships, ensuring optimal conditions for crew comfort and preservation of cargo. These systems utilize refrigerant gases to absorb heat from the air and release it into the sea water. The market is driven by urbanization and enhanced globalization, leading to an increase in demand for modern shipping fleets. The shipbuilding industry is a significant end-user, integrating AC systems as standard equipment. Overcapacity in the market, however, presents a challenge, necessitating strategies for energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Temperature and air quality control are essential considerations for both crew comfort and cargo preservation, making AC systems an indispensable component of modern maritime operations.

Market Research Overview

The Marine Air Conditioning (AC) Systems market caters to the cooling and heating needs of various marine vessels, including cruise ships, ocean liners, ferries, yachts, and cargo vessels. These systems ensure cabin comfort by regulating temperature, humidity, and air quality. Refrigerant air conditioners and evaporative air conditioners are the primary types used. The market is driven by urbanization, enhanced globalization, and the growing demand for maritime tourism and leisure industry. The process involves the use of refrigerant gases to cool down the hot air and remove moisture. Heat is expelled into the sea water or through the ship's exhaust. Shipyards and non-major ports are significant clients in the market. Overcapacity and energy efficiency are key challenges. HVAC systems, heating systems, and refrigeration systems are integral components of marine AC systems. The maritime industry's expansion, especially in cruising and cargo shipping, fuels market growth. Capacity, temperature, and cargo vessels are crucial factors influencing market trends.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Chiller Systems



Self Contained Systems

Split Systems

End-user



Leisure Ships

Commercial Ships

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

