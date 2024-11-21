Beacon Education Celebrates First Program To Pass 1,000 Graduates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Education is proud to celebrate an exciting and important milestone with its partner Northern Arizona University, as its Master of Computer Information (MCIT) program graduates its 1000th student this month.



In just four years, NAU's innovative personalized model has helped the MCIT program become one of China's most successful degrees, delivering important skills to working professionals across a variety of different industries.



As one of Beacon's first partners, NAU has worked closely with teams across the company to design and implement an elite experience for working professional learners across China, ensuring that the program is delivered to NAU's s world-class standards and that all students become an authentic part of the NAU community.



Carmin Chan, Vice Provost of NAU Online, notes "NAU has a long history of

welcoming and educating students

from across the world. The partnership between NAU Online and Beacon Education is a great example of how

NAU

offers career-ready degrees that provide economic mobility and increased opportunity for our students in Arizona and around the globe."

With a broad array of companies, channels, and partners investing in the MCIT program, they increasingly ask for an expansion of the degree portfolio from NAU. As an innovative first-mover, NAU is helping educate the market about what is possible through online degree-based education, driving rapidly-increasing demand for degree programs from universities in the US and around the world.

"We are so proud of what we have built with NAU and thrilled to continue expanding with new degrees, new markets, and new corporate partners. NAU has grabbed an opportunity to deliver innovative programs to untapped student pools and both Beacon and NAU are seeing the work to design and deliver outstanding programs pay off. The graduates in China are proud to be NAU alumni and the MCIT program continues to grow as word of the program spreads," explains CEO Michael Wang.

With a breadth of degrees from a growing range of university partners experiencing similar enrollment and revenue expansion, Beacon looks forward to reaching new, ambitious milestones in coming years with NAU and other universities as they pursue this untapped opportunity in degree-based upskilling Chinese working professionals.

