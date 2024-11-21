Orion Group Holdings Announces Contract Awards Valued At Approximately $111 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (“Orion” and“Company”), a leading specialty and engineering company today announced three contract awards, two in its Marine segment and one in its Concrete segment. Each of these projects is expected to start in 2025 and will be completed within 20 months.

Orion Marine was awarded a significant $88 million contract by South Carolina State Authority in a competitive bid process. The project is for the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal Wharf Extension at the of Charleston and Orion will self-perform the construction of 1,600 linear feet of concrete pile-supported wharf as a northward extension of the existing terminal. The scope includes the installation of precast, prestressed concrete piles, along with precast caps, deck slabs, and stay-in-place concrete tubes, as well as removing dredged material to accommodate larger vessels and placing bedding and armor stone for shoreline stabilization. The project will commence in the first quarter of 2025 with an anticipated duration of 20 months.

In addition, Orion Marine was awarded a $12.9 million subcontract to Haskell, a global architecture, engineering and construction firm, for the City of Tampa's design-build West Bank Riverwalk pedestrian bridge project along the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa, Florida. Design is currently underway, and construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025, with an anticipated duration of approximately 18 months. Orion Concrete was awarded a $10.3 million contract by HITT Contracting, LLC for the construction of a new data center building for a confidential hyperscaler client in Garland, Texas. The project is expected to start in January 2025 with a duration of nine months.

“We are proud to be selected to as a trusted partner on these key projects,” said Travis Boone, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orion Group Holdings.“The South Carolina State Ports Authority project is a prime example of the growing demand for port expansion driven by larger vessels and increased global trade. Orion Marine is highly qualified for this work based on our growing reputation for on-time, on-budget delivery that meets the highest safety and quality standards. In our Concrete business, the new data center award reflects the strong relationships we have established with key contractors who rely on Orion's skillful execution and its industry leading safety record.”

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a renowned name in specialty construction, known for its dedication to quality, innovation, and timely project execution. With these new contract awards, Orion continues to strengthen its position as an industry leader capable of tackling complex projects with unmatched expertise.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas. .

