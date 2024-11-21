Agprofessionals Founder, Tom Haren Selected For USDA's Task Force On Agricultural Air Quality Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On November 18th, the USDA announced the appointment of Tom Haren , CEO and Founder of AGPROfessionals , as one of the 27 new members of the Task Force on Agricultural Air Quality Research. Haren is based in Greeley, Colorado, and is one of two members from the state.According to the USDA announcement, some of the topics the task force may focus on include:.Discussing state and local air quality regulations related to and the potential impact on agricultural operations in those areas..Providing guidance and recommendations to the secretary regarding the impact on agriculture from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rules and research..Discussing agricultural greenhouse gas and carbon sequestration topics and sustainable solutions.The task force is chaired by USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service Chief and was created by the 1996 Farm Bill to address agricultural air quality issues. The new task force members will“examine the intersection of agricultural production and air quality and advise the secretary on supporting agricultural solutions to help improve air quality.”Members of the 2024-2026 task force are:Kevin Abernathy – TennesseeRobert Burns – TennesseeBrian Cochrane – WashingtonManuel Cunha – CaliforniaIris Feng – North DakotaDaniel Fields – MichiganKelley Green – TexasThomas Haren – ColoradoMaia Hutt – North CarolinaJimmy Kinder – OklahomaApril Leytem – IdahoHong Li – DelawareSheryl Magzamen – ColoradoChris McGlothlin – CaliforniaFrank Mitloehner – CaliforniaLara Moody – MarylandPaul Ollerton – ArizonaSally Shaver – North CarolinaBryan Shaw – TexasSamir Sheikh – CaliforniaPhilip Silva – KentuckyRick Stowell – NebraskaMarguerite Tan – ArizonaRod Venterea – MinnesotaLingjuan Wang-Li – North CarolinaD'Ann Williams – MarylandJoseph Wolfgang – Pennsylvania"I am honored to be selected to serve on USDA's Agricultural Air Quality Task Force. I look forward to contributing to the important work of bridging the gap between regulations and environmental protection while ensuring a safe and abundant food supply for all,” said Tom Haren, AGPROfessionals founder and CEO.AGPROfessionals is an outcome-focused development and advocacy company that provides a broad spectrum of services to farmers, ranchers, investors, and other stakeholders in the agricultural industry across the United States. AGPROfessionals is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado and has team members strategically located in Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

Karen Gerfen Glueck - VP Communications & Strategic Planning

AGPROfessionals

+1 970-571-4146

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

AGPROfessionals Developers of Agriculture

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.