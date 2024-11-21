VFAF Ambassador Noelle Kahaian Wins Legislative Seat For Georgia House District 81 Veterans For America First

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Noelle Kahaian VFAF Veterans for America First Ambassador

Noelle Kahaian with Jared Craig President Georgia State Chapter VFAF

Noelle Kahaian Veterans for America First Ambassador wins legislative seat for Georgia House District 81 said Jared Craig GA VFAF State Chapter President

- Stan Fitzgerald Georgia VFAF ACWORTH , GA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From Noelle Kahaian: My journey is deeply rooted in a legacy of service, a commitment to family values, and a passion for defending the rights of parents and preserving the innocence of our children.My family's commitment to service spans generations. My grandfather bravely stormed the beaches of Normandy, setting a precedent for valor and sacrifice. Following in his footsteps, both my father and uncles served in the military, instilling in me a profound appreciation for the principles that make our nation great – freedom, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.As an Ambassador for VFAF Veterans for Trump, I am inspired by the enduring legacy of service within my family. Much like their commitment to preserving our cherished values, I am devoted to championing the needs and interests of our veterans, ensuring their sacrifices are always honored and remembered.My involvement in the local faith community has reinforced my belief that the church serves as a beacon of positivity and guidance in our society. As a wife of 26 years and a mother of two grown children, I understand the profound responsibility we have to build a strong foundation for the next generation.Watch the post-election interview with VFAF National President CPT Robert Cornicelli:In other VFAF NEWS:The Veterans for America First production team has released their third documentary film "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" in partnership with Jared Craig L-Strategies executive producer, directed by Stan Fitzgerald.VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF and is available for free public screenings by contacting ...The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669

Stan Fitzgerald

L-Strategies LLC / VFAF

+1 770-707-6291

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Noelle Kahaian Georgia House District 81 Veterans for America First VFAF post-election interview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.