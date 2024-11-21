Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Date
11/21/2024 4:31:35 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA ), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and
E-Systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2024.
About Lear Corporation
Lear, a global automotive Technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive betterTM by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 174 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.
SOURCE Lear Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN21112024003732001241ID1108912917
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.