Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA ), a global automotive leader in Seating and

E-Systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2024, to of record at the close of business on December 11, 2024.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive betterTM by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 174 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.

