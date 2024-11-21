Lifecore Biomedical Hosts Virtual Investor Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHASKA, Minn., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, (NASDAQ: LFCR ) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and organization (“CDMO”), today announced that it hosted a virtual investor day prior to open during which Lifecore's senior management team discussed the company's business and strategy for growth in the future, among other topics. A replay of the event is available via webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Lifecore's investor web page at: .

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR ) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore's website at .

