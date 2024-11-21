Aflac Incorporated To Webcast 2024 Financial Analysts Briefing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ga., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL ) announced today that it will webcast its annual Analysts Briefing on December 3, 2024 at starting 8:00 a.m. (ET). Aflac's executive management will discuss

the Company's operations and strategy for the U.S. and Japan, as well as its medium-term outlook. The presentations will be available via webcast, and you must register here prior to the event. Presentation slides will be posted on href="" rel="nofollow" afla

after the closes on December 2, 2024, and an archive of the presentations will also be available on href="" rel="nofollow" afla for two weeks following the conclusion of the webcast. ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for nearly seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force. The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 18 consecutive years (2024), Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 23 years (2024) and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year (2023). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021 and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (2023) for 10 years. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac or aflac/espanol . Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at href="" rel="nofollow" afla under "Sustainability ."

1 LIMRA 2023 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" to encourage companies to provide prospective information, so long as those informational statements are identified as forward-looking and are accompanied by meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. The company desires to take advantage of these provisions. This document contains cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected herein, and in any other statements made by company officials in communications with the financial community and contained in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements are not based on historical information and relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments. Furthermore, forward-looking information is subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "goal," "objective," "may," "should," "estimate," "intends," "projects," "will," "assumes," "potential," "target," "outlook" or similar words as well as specific projections of future results, generally qualify as forward-looking. Aflac undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

The company cautions readers that the following factors, in addition to other factors mentioned from time to time, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements:



difficult conditions in global capital markets and the economy, including inflation



defaults and credit downgrades of investments



global fluctuations in interest rates and exposure to significant interest rate risk



concentration of business in Japan



limited availability of acceptable yen-denominated investments



foreign currency fluctuations in the yen/dollar exchange rate



differing interpretations applied to investment valuations



significant valuation judgments in determination of expected credit losses recorded on the Company's investments



decreases in the Company's financial strength or debt ratings decline in creditworthiness of other financial institutions



the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified sales associates, brokers, employees, and distribution partners



deviations in actual experience from pricing and reserving assumptions ability to continue to develop and implement improvements in information technology systems and on successful execution of revenue growth and expense management initiatives



interruption in telecommunication, information technology and other operational systems, or a failure to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity or privacy of sensitive data residing on such systems



subsidiaries' ability to pay dividends to the Parent Company



inherent limitations to risk management policies and procedures



operational risks of third-party vendors



tax rates applicable to the Company may change



failure to comply with restrictions on policyholder privacy and information security



extensive regulation and changes in law or regulation by governmental authorities



competitive environment and ability to anticipate and respond to market trends



catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, as a result of climate change, epidemics, pandemics, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis, war or other military action, major public health issues, terrorism or other acts of violence, and damage incidental to such events



ability to protect the

Aflac brand and the Company's reputation

ability to effectively manage key executive succession changes in accounting standards



level and outcome of litigation or regulatory inquiries

allegations or determinations of worker misclassification in the United States

Analyst and investor contact - David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or 800.235.2667 or [email protected]



Media contact - Ines Gutzmer, 762.207.7601 or [email protected]



SOURCE Aflac Incorporated

