Tripadvisor Announces Participation At Upcoming Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP ) announced today that Mike Noonan, CFO, will host investor meetings at the UBS Global on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona.



About Tripadvisor, Inc.

The Tripadvisor Group operates as a family of brands that connects people to experiences worth sharing, and aims to be the world's most trusted source for and experiences. We leverage our brands, technology, and capabilities to connect our global audience with partners through rich content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and other travel categories.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP ), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, including Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork.



TRIP-G

SOURCE Tripadvisor

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED