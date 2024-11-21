Ready To Launch, Asterion Token Brings A New Era Of Secure Digital Investment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital world is buzzing with excitement thanks to Asterion's latest breakthrough. The company has officially launched Asterion Token, a cutting edge blockchain-based token designed to bridge real-world assets (RWA) with the rapidly expanding digital ecosystem. This game-changing innovation promises to reshape the future of investments.

Asterion Token has arrived as a revolutionary solution, seamlessly integrating blockchain to offer inclusive, secure, and transparent investment access. With an efficient and verified system, this token opens the door for the public to participate in the once-hard-to-reach digital investment market. Backed by a robust ecosystem, Asterion Token is not just an investment tool, it's a platform that simplifies asset management, making it practical, secure, and reliable for everyone.

With every transaction, Asterion Token guarantees transparency and security, instilling trust among investors. This launch aims to open new opportunities, allowing the public to capitalize on the rapidly growing digital asset market. Asterion also hopes to accelerate blockchain adoption in Indonesia and expand access to digital investments.

Investors will now have the chance to own digital stakes in high-value physical assets, including luxury resorts, commercial properties, mines, and commodities. The token will be launched on The Open Network (TON) blockchain, creating a powerful synergy between the digital world and real-world assets.







Transforming Real World Assets with Asterion's RWA Project

One of Asterion's flagship projects is the tokenization of luxury resorts in Bali, including Kampung Resort Ubud and King Dragon Residence. These resorts are now part of Asterion's real-world asset portfolio, offered within its ecosystem. Through the tokenization process, these assets provide a stable, measurable investment value while offering full transparency to token holders.

By combining physical assets with blockchain technology, Asterion creates new investment opportunities accessible to a wide range of people, ensuring intrinsic value for each token issued.

Asterion Ecosystem: More Than Just Investment

Unlike traditional NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), NFT Asterion directly connects digital ownership with real-world assets. Each NFT holder is entitled to earn revenue from the physical assets backing the token.

“Through NFT RWA, we offer a more inclusive, transparent, and secure investment opportunity, while empowering communities and increasing asset liquidity,” said Wiryanatha Wijaya, CEO of Asterion and founder of Monster Group, one of Asia's leading IT companies.

Technological Support for Local Empowerment

Asterion's commitment to local empowerment is embodied through the Media Desa platform. Media Desa supports communication between villages across Indonesia, utilizing blockchain technology to boost local economic growth.

“Asterion, through Media Desa, strives to make communities active participants in the blockchain ecosystem. They can transact using Asterion's crypto-based token while also contributing to the economic development of their regions,” explained Rudi Cahyadi, Co-Founder of Asterion.

Asterion Ecosystem It's More Than Just Investment

Asterion also offers an innovative payment solution through AsterPay, which supports a variety of digital transactions, including Decentralized Exchange (DEX), crypto ATMs, international remittances, and crypto payments. With AsterPay, users can enjoy fast, secure, and efficient transactions.

Looking forward, Asterion plans to expand its portfolio into other sectors, such as agriculture and mining, which will also be tokenized to provide broader access to global investment opportunities.

Exploring DeFi and Asterion's Cutting Edge Advantages

In its ecosystem, Asterion also integrates the concept of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), a technology that enables financial services without traditional intermediaries, offering high levels of transparency, security, and accessibility for investors.

With the support of blockchain technology and a forward-looking approach, Asterion is committed to spearheading the development of digital investments connected to real-world assets. By bridging the gap between digital and physical markets, Asterion aims to provide secure, transparent, and accessible investment opportunities, reshaping the future of global finance.

About Asterion

Asterion is a digital investment platform that connects real-world assets with blockchain technology. By harnessing the power of NFTs and tokenization, Asterion provides easy access to a variety of global assets offering stable value and high transparency. Backed by an experienced team.

Asterion aims to deliver innovative blockchain solutions to the global market by linking the digital world and real-world assets through Asterion Token and NFT RWA. The platform is designed to be secure, transparent, and accessible to anyone, making investment opportunities more inclusive and trustworthy.

