Stifel Reports October 2024 Operating Data

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported selected operating results for October 31, 2024 in an effort to provide timely information to investors on certain key performance metrics. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to should not be assumed. Ronald J. Kruszewski , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said,“Total client assets and fee-based assets increased 22% and 28%, respectively, from the same period a year ago, as we benefitted from strong appreciation and our recruiting efforts. However, both metrics declined 1%, versus September 2024 levels, due to market declines. We continue to see positive trends in client cash levels, as client money market and insured product balances increased 2% in October, driven by growth in both Smart Rate and Sweep balances.”

Selected Operating Data (Unaudited) As of % Change (millions) 10/31/2024 10/31/2023 9/30/2024 10/31/2023 9/30/2024 Total client assets $493,469 $404,057 $496,298 22% (1)% Fee-based client assets $189,326 $147,667 $190,771 28% (1)% Private Client Group fee-based client assets $165,530 $129,687 $166,768 28% (1)% Bank loans, net (includes loans held for sale) $20,722 $20,654 $20,633 0% 0% Client money market and insured product(1) $27,613 $25,184 $26,970 10% 2%

(1) Includes Smart Rate deposits, Sweep deposits, Third-party Bank Sweep Program, and Other Sweep cash.



Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries.

