WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: WBTN) (“WEBTOON” or“the Company”), a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms, today announced CFO and COO, David J. Lee, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

UBS Global and AI

December 3, 2024

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Presentation Time: 4:55 PM MT

Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference

December 9, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Presentation Time: 9:20 AM ET

Both presentations will be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at

About WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (“WEBTOON”) is a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON has transformed comics and visual storytelling for fans and creators.

With its CANVAS UGC platform empowering anyone to become a creator, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators and series, WEBTOON's passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. WEBTOON adaptations are available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll and other screens around the world, and the company's content partners include Discord, HYBE and DC Comics, among many others.

With approximately 170 million monthly active users, WEBTOON's IP & Creator Ecosystem of aligned companies include WEBTOON, Wattpad – the world's leading webnovel platform – Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, Studio N, Studio LICO, WEBTOON Unscrolled, LINE Manga and eBookJapan, among others.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Soohwan Kim, CFA

...

Corporate Communications

Kiel Hume & Lauren Hopkinson

...