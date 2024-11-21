USX Cyber Launches AI-Powered Guided Mitigation In GUARDIENT XDR To Simplify High-Stakes Incident Response
Date
11/21/2024
VIENNA, Va., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
USX cyber announces the latest AI-powered enhancement to its GUARDIENTTM
XDR platform: Guided Mitigation, a feature designed to provide automated support for security analysts in managing critical incidents.
By delivering step-by-step instructions for high-priority threats, Guided Mitigation reduces incident resolution time and enhances response accuracy.
The AI-Powered Guided Mitigation capability in GUARDIENT XDR automates analysis and maps each incident to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, providing contextual recommendations for immediate action.
This structured guidance enables analysts of all experience levels to respond to incidents with confidence and speed, following essential steps such as verifying alerts and examining attack methods.
"Our Guided Mitigation feature is a game-changer for incident handling," said Frank Hughes, Chief Information Security Officer at USX Cyber. "With AI-powered guidance, we are simplifying the response process, ensuring that security teams can quickly and effectively address threats."
This new feature strengthens GUARDIENT XDR's robust suite of tools, including SIEM-SOAR integration, automated threat detection, and proactive defense capabilities, which together safeguard complex IT environments under a single-pane-of-glass.
About USX Cyber
USX Cyber is a leader in cybersecurity, offering advanced solutions to protect businesses against sophisticated threats. Through its GUARDIENT XDR platform, USX Cyber delivers real-time threat detection, incident response, and automation powering MSPs/MSSPs to secure their business customers' complex IT environments under a single-pane-of-glass. For more information, visit .
Media Contact:
Rod Volz
Chief Growth Officer, USX Cyber
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (703) 244-3892
SOURCE USX Cyber
