Transworld Business Advisors Of Eastern North Carolina Celebrates Five Years Of Service And Achievement

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina proudly marks its fifth anniversary, celebrating a journey defined by dedication, growth, and a substantial impact on the economic development of Eastern North Carolina and beyond.

Since its founding in 2019, the Eastern NC office has facilitated over 110 business transactions representing an aggregate top-line sales revenue exceeding $115 million. These efforts have preserved countless local jobs and strengthened the regional economy, with business activities spanning North Carolina, the Southeast US, and even reaching international markets.

“The attraction of investment capital facilitated by Transworld Business Advisors here in Eastern NC has resulted in the successful transition of privately held businesses within our region, which has had a major positive economic impact within our communities,” said Vann Rogerson, CEO & President of the NC East Alliance, a 29-county regional economic development entity.

Standing out among Transworld's 250+ locations globally, the Eastern NC office consistently ranks as a top performer. For the past three years, it has been recognized as one of Transworld's top 10 offices in terms of sales revenue. In its inaugural year, the office was extended“Rookie of the Year” honors and then has been honored with the UFG Circle of Excellence award three years in a row, and in 2023 received the prestigious Transworld Business Advisors (TBA) President's Award joining the list of the firm's top offices.

The office's culture of excellence and commitment to client service have fueled continuous improvement. Within the 12-person office, there are three Certified Business Intermediaries (CBIs), among just 22 CBIs statewide, and two team members holding the elite Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediaries (M&AMIs) designation out of the six in North Carolina.

Additionally, three team members are Certified Franchise Consultants with the International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG) and others have earned“Industry Expert” designations from Business Broker Press in specialized fields. This year, one broker achieved the notable distinction of ranking in the top 1% of more than 1,000 Transworld brokers globally and the top 2% of all business intermediaries worldwide through the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA).

The office's commitment to excellence is evidenced by numerous industry accolades, including:

.15 Transworld Business Advisors President's Club Sales Awards

.7 International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) Chairman's Circle Awards

.7 Carolina-Virginia Business Brokers Association (CVBBA) Multimillion Dollar Sales Awards and 2 CVBBA Million Dollar Sales Awards

.3 M&A Source Executive Club Awards

.Mergers & Acquisitions Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Year 2024 (Southeastern USA) awarded by CEO Monthly magazine

“The entire Eastern NC team has exemplified the dedication and passion that truly supports the Transworld brand and our mission of facilitating Good Deals for Good People,” said Andrew Cagnetta, CEO of Transworld Business Advisors.“We are incredibly proud of their achievements and look forward to continuing to support and celebrate their success within the Transworld network!”

Team members actively contribute to the region's economic development, serving on various Boards of Directors, including the NC East Alliance, ECU Health, the Carolina-Virginia Business Brokers Association (president-elect), and Coastal Federal Credit Union. In addition, there are team members who serve as Chairman of the NCSU Industrial Expansion Solutions (IES) program and on the Advisory Board for the Small Business and Technology Development Center (SBTDC).

Beyond economic impact, the office collaborates closely with East Carolina University's (ECU) College of Business. Team members serve as advisors in the Entrepreneur-in-Residence Program, guest lecturers in the graduate school, and participants in the annual Business Leadership Conference and CEO Club Panels. Additionally, they have offered internship opportunities through ECU's RISE29 student entrepreneurship program and are working with ECU's Arthur Graduate School of Business to develop an innovative, first-of-its-kind Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) program to assist military personnel transitioning to civilian life.

“Transworld Business Advisors has been a valued partner, particularly through their work with the Miller School of Entrepreneurship and the Arthur Graduate School of Business. Their team plays an integral role in the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem found here in eastern North Carolina," stated Michael Harris, Dean, W. Howard Rooks Distinguished Professor, College of Business, East Carolina University.

Further reflecting its commitment to the region, Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina proudly supports transitioning military personnel across North Carolina, providing resources, guidance, and opportunities as they embark on new paths in civilian business ownership.

Looking forward, Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina remains dedicated to sustaining its legacy of achievement, growth, regional economic development, and community support for years to come.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC , supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers professional services that successfully bring buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.

