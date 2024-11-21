City Of Bloomington Utilities, IN Contains Cost On Water Treatment Chemicals With Reverse Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Holly McLauchlin, CBU Communication ManagerBLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) has a mission to enhance the quality of life in their community by providing safe, sustainable, and high-quality drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services in a cost-effective manner. With focus on promoting public health, economic vitality, and environmental stewardship, Bloomington continues to achieve these goals with transparency.For more than a decade, CBU has partnered with eBridge Procurement to retain high quality while keeping costs under control on their water treatment chemical purchases. eBridge Procurement is a leading provider of full-service reverse auctions. In a reverse auction, the roles of the buyer and vendor are reversed, and it replaces the traditional one price per vendor response. Vendors compete in a live, sealed, online auction by placing multiple lowering prices for a buyer's product or service. Vendors only see their current bid and their rank compared to other vendors. Buyers then can award to the lowest vendor or on best overall value.After years of measurable results, CBU reached out to eBridge in hopes of increasing competition amongst qualifying vendors.“Working with eBridge has been a high-quality and efficient process“said Holly McLauchlin, CBU Communication Manager.Once vendor responses were reviewed to ensure all chemical agencies met the required scope needed to take part, each was invited to participate in phase 2, the live reverse auction. On October 30, 2024, 21 vendors logged in to the eBridge bidding platform to compete for Bloomington's business on various water treatment chemicals. After just an hour and nine minutes of live bidding the reverse auction concluded with over 833 lowering bids, 212 first-place takeovers and a 13.66% reduction from previous pricing.eBridge's President, Cindy Sisloff, said,“We are honored to have worked with Bloomington Utilities for the past 11 years to help contain cost and limit inflation on their chemical purchases.”About eBridge ProcurementeBridge Procurement located in Louisville, KY is a leading provider of full-service reverse auctions working with over 250 public agencies in 40 states on tens of thousands of reverse auctions. We leverage years of experience to help procurement professionals contain costs and obtain the best pricing from qualified suppliers. With no direct cost to our clients, we offer strategic supplier sourcing, customized bid layouts, personalized support, and live supplier training. Our web-based platform requires no software to purchase or learn. We are proud of the millions of taxpayers and corporate dollars saved through cost reductions and purchasing efficiencies using eBridge reverse auctions.

