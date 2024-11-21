Large Crypto Miner Purchase By This Micro Cap Just As Bitcoin Nears 100K

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) As the price of %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) marches up to $100,000, it’s clear to see that investors are embracing %Cryptocurrencies en masse. Despite the incredible rally, the space is looking frothy short-term, so caution at these levels would not be a bad idea. Long-term though, it’s looking very bullish for the entire space as the fundamentals continue to support this burgeoning asset class.

As we’ve discussed in previous articles, companies continue to move more aggressively to get a piece of this ever-expanding crypto pie. Today, %BitMineImmersionTechnologies , Inc. (OTC: $BMNR) announced that it had purchased 3000 ASIC Mining Computers from Luxor Technology Corporation, increasing its fleet from approximately 1500 machines to 4500 machines.

The purchase of the machines was done through a forward sale of hashrate from BitMine computers that are currently running on the Luxor mining pool. The purchase price was $1,035,000. BitMine expects this deployment to raise its mining capacity above 400 Petahash from about 140 Petahash, and complement its current balance sheet, also consisting of data center equipment and electrical infrastructure equipment. The machines will be deployed at a hosting location in Texas, as well as at a BitMine site in Trinidad. BitMine hopes to deploy as much as one Exahash throughout 2025, and also hopes to acquire and hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet as financing opportunities present themselves.

Jonathan Bates, BitMine CEO, stated, “This purchase of machines will significantly increase our self-mining revenue at a time when gross profit margins are expanding. We are bullish on mining margins as well as bitcoin itself, for all of 2025. We are excited to expand our working partnerships with both Luxor and our hosting partners.”

Ethan Vera, COO of Luxor “Over the years we have worked with almost three-thousand mining entities and BitMine is one of the most forward-looking teams with a great track record of execution. We are happy that our hashrate forward contract could provide capital to scale their operations, in addition to optimizing the efficiency of the machines with LuxOS firmware”.

The news appears to be very favorable to Bitmine and BMNR shareholders, however surprisingly, shares are down about 2% on the news, albeit on very low volume. Nonetheless, given the large bitcoin mining purchase, this is a company to keep on your watch list going forward.