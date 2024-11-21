Neuralink Expands Brain-Computer Interface Trials To Canada

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Elon Musk's Neuralink has received approval to begin its first clinical trial in Canada, marking a significant expansion of its brain-computer interface (BCI) testing outside the United States.



The company aims to help paralyzed individuals control digital devices using only their thoughts. The University in Toronto will host the Canadian trial, known as CAN-PRIME.



The study will assess the safety and initial functionality of Neuralink's implant and surgical robot. The device, a small chip implanted in the brain, interprets neural signals to allow users to operate computers and smartphones without physical movement.



Neuralink is actively recruiting participants for the four-year study. Eligible candidates must be at least 19 years old with quadriplegia due to spinal cord injury or ALS. A reliable caregiver is also required for participation.



In the United States, Neuralink has already implanted its device in two patients. The first recipient, Noland Arbaugh, experienced some initial complications with thread retraction, but the company adjusted the device's algorithm to improve control.





Neuralink's Expanding Horizons

The second U.S. patient, who received the implant in July, was reportedly using computer-aided design software within weeks of surgery. Neuralink's long-term goals include treating various neurological conditions and enhancing human cognition.



However, the current focus remains on assisting those with severe paralysis. The expansion to Canada represents growing international interest in BCI technology.



Other companies, such as Synchron Inc., are also developing similar devices and recruiting for trials. As Neuralink progresses, it faces both technical and ethical challenges.



The company must ensure the safety and efficacy of its device while addressing concerns about privacy and potential misuse of brain-computer interfaces.



The development of BCI technology raises important questions about human autonomy and cognitive enhancement. As trials expand, these discussions will likely intensify among scientists, ethicists, and the public.

