Podcast: Hunter's Heddy Demaria On Influence In America

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In this episode of the PRovoke podcast, Heddy DeMaria, Hunter's chief insights & strategy officer, discusses the role and importance a variety of channels play in influencing consumers purchasing choices, and how marketers can best leverage them. DeMaria's discussion with PRovoke Media's Diana Marszalek centers on Hunter's Influence in America study which yielded some surprising findings, like IRL experiences have more influence on purchasing decisions than digital and word of mouth still matters.











