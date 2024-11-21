Meijer Announces Its 2024 Legacy Awards Recipients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Retailer's highest honor awarded to team members who demonstrate Meijer values and help drive innovation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced the winners of its 2024 Legacy Awards today – the highest recognition a Meijer team member can receive. The Fred Meijer Award is given to one team member annually who demonstrates Fred's values of humility, generosity and passion for serving others. The Earl Holton President's Award, named in honor of former longtime president, Earl Holton, honors a select group of team members for demonstrating Earl's values of leadership, excellence and innovation.



Regional Vice President Maureen Mitchell is the 2024 Fred Meijer Award recipient.

"As a family-owned company, Meijer not only treats our team as family, but works to uphold the values that have made us who we are for the past 90 years," Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. "The Legacy Awards honor the leadership, innovation, and service of our team members who work hard every day to ensure our customers and communities have the best experience possible."



Regional Vice President Maureen Mitchell is the 2024 Fred Meijer Award recipient. In her 15 years at Meijer, Mitchell has proven to be a great leader, peer, and mentor who connects with each person as an individual, whether they're on her team or shopping in a Meijer store. She is actively involved in the community, helped numerous colleagues grow their careers, advanced key growth initiatives, and has made an impact in the retail industry overall, winning multiple honors including Top Women in Grocery.

The retailer awarded the Earl Holton President's Award to five team members, for their leadership, excellence and innovation.



Blaine Bishop, Associate ITS Manager

Candy Tam, Logistics Manager

Ethan Thomas, Store Director

Cassie Walker, Supply Chain Pharmacy Tech Monica Wyant, Produce Business Manager

"The Legacy Awards are unique because the nominations come from coworkers who see these team members in action every day," Meijer President & CEO

Rick Keyes

said. "Their passion and dedication fuel our success and make Meijer a special place to work."



