Rapdev Named One Of North America's Fastest-Growing Tech Companies On The 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RapDev, a leader in site reliability and DevOps solutions, has earned a spot on the 2024 Deloitte Fast 500 list for the second consecutive year . To be eligible for Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary technology that contributes to the majority of their operating revenues, have at least $50,000 in base-year revenues and $5 million in current-year revenues, be in business for a minimum of four years, and be headquartered in North America. RapDev achieved an impressive rank of 171.

Ranked #4 in Boston, MA & #171 in North America

RapDev's recognition highlights its engineering-first approach and proprietary technology that helps customers build, scale, and maintain enterprise software platforms. Patented solutions like CSDM as Code and the newly launched T ag Generator for ServiceNow, are transforming how customers manage CMDB and configuration data in Platform-as-a-Service environments. On the observability front, RapDev is the pre-eminent Datadog partner and has built 45+ integrations with key platforms, including IBM Cloud , Nutanix , and Ansible , to extend and enrich visibility in customer environments.

"Innovation, transformation, and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving progress. We congratulate all of this year's winners - it's an incredible time for innovation."

"Our success is driven by our team's focus on creative engineering, helping our customers realize the value of ServiceNow and Datadog investments," said RapDev Founder Tameem Hourani . "This achievement reflects our team's ongoing commitment to our customers and partners, remaining hyper-focused on raising the bar for talent and gaining momentum as an organization."

About RapDev

Founded in 2019, RapDev is the go-to partner for Fortune 1000 organizations looking to accelerate and optimize their Datadog

and ServiceNow

implementations. As a trusted Datadog Premier Partner and ServiceNow Elite Partner, RapDev offers unparalleled expertise in implementation at scale. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end. For more information, visit .

