Century Complete Reveals New Gated Community Now Selling In Avon Park, FL

Affordable new homes available now at Grand Oaks from the national leader in homebuying

Century Communities, (NYSE: CCS )-a top national homebuilder, leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek-is excited to announce that its Century Complete brand is now selling new homes at Grand Oaks, the company's anticipated new gated and amenity-rich community in Avon Park, Florida. Homes are available to purchase online, and homebuyers can now tour a brand-new model home on site-showcasing the community's single-story Coryell floor plan.

Coryell Floor Plan | New Homes in Avon Park, FL | Grand Oaks by Century Complete

Cambria Floor Plan | New Construction Homes in Avon Park, FL | Grand Oaks by Century Complete

Quail Ridge Floor Plan | New Homes For Sale in Avon Park, FL | Grand Oaks by Century Complete

Learn more and explore available homes at .

Located near shopping, dining, and the scenic beauty of Lake Brentwood, Lake Damon, and Lake Byrd, Grand Oaks offers affordably priced single-family homes starting from the $260s. With lakefront homesites and thoughtfully designed open-concept floor plans, the community combines comfort with natural charm. Residents will also enjoy a range of amenities, including private gated access, a community dock, a boat ramp, a pool, and a relaxing cabana.

"Grand Oaks is a fantastic opportunity for homebuyers seeking both value and quality in an ideal setting," said Dave Roberts, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "With thoughtfully designed floor plans, a tranquil small-town setting, and a location rich with natural beauty, Grand Oaks offers something for everyone."

MORE ABOUT GRAND OAKS | AVON PARK

Now selling from the $260s



95 single-family homesites

5 floor plans (ranch and two-story)

Up to 4 bedrooms, up to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 1,941 square feet

Features include open-concept layouts, granite countertops, Kohler® fixtures, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, flex spaces, and white cabinets

Prime location near shopping, dining, and natural attractions-including Lake Brentwood, Lake Damon, and Lake Byrd

Community amenities include gated access, a community dock, a boat ramp, a pool, and a cabana Peaceful location with small-town charm

Model home:

604 Grand Oaks Drive

Avon Park, FL 33825

321.238.8595 (Hablamos Español!)

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE

HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes atCenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract viaDocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

