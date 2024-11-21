Jadwa Investment Signs Agreements Worth SAR 9 Billion In Real Estate Projects At Cityscape Global

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Jadwa Investment, a leading management and advisory firm in the Middle East, signed an MoU and agreements worth SAR 9 billion in at Cityscape Global 2024 last week.

The MoU and agreements were signed with Real Estate Development Fund (REDF), Dar Al Majed Company, and Zood Real Estate, for multiple real estate development funds and projects in Saudi Arabia that aim to address the growing demand for high-quality residential, commercial, and mixed-use spaces. Through these Riyadh-based projects, Jadwa aims to contribute to the capital's rapid development as a global economic and cultural hub.

Tariq Al-Sudairy, Managing Director and CEO of Jadwa Investment, commented:“Jadwa Investment is proud to play an active role in shaping Saudi Arabia's real estate landscape.” He continued,“Our commitment reflects our confidence in the market's potential and in our partners' execution capabilities.”

Haitham Al-Ghannam, Head of Real Estate, added:“Jadwa Investment's real estate portfolio is expanding rapidly as we continue to execute our strategy of identifying and delivering high-value developments that meet the needs of Saudi Arabia's dynamic economy and growing population.”

As of October 2024, the firm is managing over SAR 20 billion in real estate assets across a range of developments and income-generating funds.” continued Al-Ghannam.“Over the past five years, Jadwa launched 36 new real estate development funds with a total value of SAR 19.05 billion.”

About Jadwa Investment

Jadwa Investment is a leading investment management and advisory firm in the MENA region, offering its clients an expanding universe of Shariah-compliant investments. Headquartered in Riyadh with three regional offices, the firm has over SAR 90 billion in client assets under management and advisement. Its clients include government entities, local and international institutional investors, leading family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

Jadwa Investment is licensed by the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia (CMA) as a capital market institution, with registration number 6034-37.

