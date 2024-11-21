United States, China, And United Kingdom Lead The Global AI Ranking According To Stanford HAI's Global AI Vibrancy Tool...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--The Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI) AI today released its Global AI Vibrancy Tool which allows flexible comparisons of 36 countries based on 42 openly available AI-specific indicators. Comparisons between countries can be made using either absolute or per capita versions of the indicators and are supported by interactive visualizations.

The Global AI Vibrancy Tool measures the strength of the AI ecosystems based on 8 pillars - research and development, responsible AI, economy, education, diversity, policy and governance, public opinion, and infrastructure - with indicators including AI journal publications, total AI private investment, AI legislation passed, and foundation model datasets.

It is designed to empower policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and the public with actionable, data-driven insights into national AI development that allows audiences to explore the findings in a way that's most relevant to their goals. Policymakers can use the tool to strategically guide policy decisions, enterprises can gain insights into global AI market trends, and the general public can access concrete data to better understand the evolving debates around AI.

The Global AI Vibrancy Tool is available now at . The Stanford HAI AI Index hopes to further encourage global stakeholders to improve their data collection and sharing efforts in the interest of improving visibility into the global AI ecosystem. Regular updates will ensure the tool remains a valuable resource for tracking global AI development.

Using a set of weights determined by a panel of experts, this year's top ten countries are as follows:

the U.S. leads the ranking by a significant margin and excels in theand in the AIpillars. The U.S. consistently produces the most notable, attracts the highest levels of, and leads inChina demonstrates substantial strengths in the, andpillars. China's focus on developing cutting-edge AI technologies and increasing its R&D investments has positioned it as a major AI powerhouse.the U.K. demonstrates particular strength in the, andpillars.India has strong performance inand recent improvements in thepillar.The U.A.E. scores highly on thepillar.France ranks sixth and shows strength in the, andpillars.South Korea ranks seventh, scoring highly in the, andpillars.Germany ranks eight, showing strength in the, andpillars.Japan demonstrates strong performance in the, andpillars.Singapore shows strength in the, andpillars.

“AI has increased as a topic of national interest, and correspondingly narratives about which countries lead in AI have become more prominent than ever,” said Nestor Maslej, Project Manager of the AI Index.“However, there's limited data providing a clear, quantitative view of where countries actually stand in AI. At the Index, we wanted to address this gap with a rigorous tool that could help policymakers, business leaders, and the public ground these geopolitical AI narratives in fact.”

About the AI Index

The AI Index report tracks, collates, distills, and visualizes data related to artificial intelligence (AI). Our mission is to provide unbiased, rigorously vetted, broadly sourced data in order for policymakers, researchers, executives, journalists, and the general public to develop a more thorough and nuanced understanding of the complex field of AI. The AI Index is recognized globally as one of the most credible and authoritative sources for data and insights on artificial intelligence.

About the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI)

The Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI) is an interdisciplinary institute established in 2019 to advance AI research, education, policy, and practice. Stanford HAI brings together thought leaders from academia, industry, government, and civil society to shape the development and responsible deployment of AI. Stanford HAI's mission is to advance AI research, education, policy, and practice to improve the human condition. We believe AI should be guided by its human impact, inspired by human intelligence, and designed to augment, not replace, people. Our interdisciplinary faculty conducts research focused on guiding the development of AI technologies intended to enhance human capabilities while ensuring its ethical, fair, and transparent use.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink