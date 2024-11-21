Uniphore Recognized On 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM As One Of North America's Fastest-Growing Companies - Aetoswir...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Uniphore , the leading end-to-end enterprise AI company, announced today that it ranked #250 on the Deloitte Fast 500 TM, a list of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. This marks the second consecutive year that Uniphore has been recognized by Deloitte for its strong growth.

Uniphore's co-founder and CEO, Umesh Sachdev, credited the company's focus on delivering AI solutions that break down the barriers and open the bottlenecks for Enterprises to move out of the proof-of-concept phase and into value creation.

Over the past year, Uniphore has supercharged its Enterprise AI innovation offerings and roadmap, including new Generative AI capabilities for U-Analyze and unveiling X-Stream , an industry-first, built-for-scale solution which revolutionizes enterprise digital transformation with knowledge-as-a-service capabilities coming from a unique“engine room” where value can be created. Uniphore also announced transformational partnerships with Interaction Insight , CompuCom SAS and most recently, a partnership with Konecta , one of the world's leading business transformation experts.

“Being named to the Deloitte Fast 500 for two consecutive years validates our vision of transforming how enterprises harness AI to transform their business,” Sachdev said.“Leading in the AI space for more than 16 years has given us a unique ability to deliver holistic technology solutions to our customers, that in turn helps move the industry as a whole forward. As a native Enterprise AI leader, we are thrilled to be recognized for our customer-focused growth and will continue to help organizations realize the full power of AI and AI sovereignty.”

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognitions, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Uniphore

Uniphore is a leading B2B AI-native company with decades of proven success. Engineered for scalability and tailored for enterprise needs, we drive AI transformation that delivers real business impact across multiple industries and the largest global deployments. Our multimodal AI and data platform is at the heart of this transformation, enabling businesses to swiftly deploy AI agents. With our AI Engine Room, organizations can harness their data and create scalable, domain-specific AI models to democratize enterprise knowledge-all while ensuring security, sovereignty, and rapid value delivery. Today, Uniphore's technology empowers over 750,000 end users across 1,600 enterprises in 20 countries. Discover the unmatched capabilities of Uniphore-because there's no AI like itTM.

