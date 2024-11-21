ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Benjamin Netanyahu For Alleged Gaza War Crimes

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) The Guardian – The international criminal court has issued arrest warrants for the Israeli prime minister,

Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's former defence Yoav Gallant and the Hamas leader Mohammed Deif for alleged war crimes relating to the Gaza war.

The warrants put Netanyahu and Gallant at risk of arrest if they abroad. There have been unconfirmed reports that Deif may have been killed by

Israel.

The court's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, had requested the arrest warrants in May, saying there were reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu and Gallant bore“criminal responsibility” for causing mass starvation in Gaza that constituted war crimes and crimes against humanity.

On Thursday the court said it had found reasonable grounds to believe that Deif was responsible for crimes against humanity and war crimes including murder, torture, rape and hostage taking relating to the 7 October

Hamas

attack on Israel in which fighters killed more than 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and kidnapped 250.

The US has previously welcomed ICC war crimes warrants against Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials for atrocities committed in Ukraine, while denouncing the court's pursuit of Netanyahu and Gallant, a mixed stance which has exposed the Biden administration to accusations of double standards from many UN members, particularly from the global south.

The three-judge panel wrote in its unanimous decision to issue warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant:“The chamber considered that there are reasonable grounds to believe that both individuals intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of objects indispensable to their survival, including food, water, and medicine and medical supplies, as well as fuel and electricity.”